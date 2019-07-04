Which are the current global elite teams in soccer?

Soccer has been the universal language of sports for over 150years. It is played all over the globe by countless individuals and has billions of fans all over. The joy and sheer excitement soccer has brought to people all over the world is unperturbed to any sport that mankind has ever invented.it has become a uniting factor over the years with global tournaments being set and bringing all people from different walks of life together for one purpose.



The most renown of all global tournaments is the world cup which takes places every four years and all countries of the world take place. The event is cheered on and watched by literally everyone regardless of location as they eagerly support their desired teams, ushering them to win the world cup. This a mantel that is revered and upheld with only the greatest of honours and the winners walk away with the trophy and title of being the best soccer team in the world.



As the norm with everything in life, there will always be that specific team(s) that will outshine the others. These teams in most cases will win most of their matches against their opponents, go up to the finals and also merge victorious. They ate considered the crème del a crème of soccer because of their unbeaten of close to an unbeaten record. The players are usually highly valued and have a very high level of skill in the game.



The completion to be greatest team and individual player has grown tougher over the years. Soccer coaches have adapted to taking their players through vigorous training over long period of time to sharpen their skills.



The Global Elite Teams in Soccer



Soccer has various tournaments all through the year but some of the most recognized globally are the English Premier League, La liga and the UEFA Champions League. These tournaments run through the year in what is considered in soccer as a season. Winners at the end of the seasons are sometimes considered elite but to fully earn this status a lot of factors are to be considered. To fully earn your stripes as an elite team, you have to have an unbeaten run, winning these tournament seasons after season.



Teams like Manchester City FC who contend both in the English Premier league and have experienced an unbeaten run and are said to be elite. Other teams include Liverpool FC, FC Barcelona, Real Madrid FC, FC Juventus, FC Bayern Munich and Chelsea FC.



How Are They the Best?



There various methods used in order to arrive at labelling a specific team, the best. Match analysis looks at various aspects of the game. Analyses of team means looking at various aspects of the team like technical skills the underlying team tactical behaviour, physiological performance of an individual player and team formations to clearly represent the intricacies of the process of analysis. The analysis is also from the detailed game logs of the teams by using superior tracking technology and also collecting physiological training data of both the individual players and the teams as whole.



Conclusion



To be considered an elite soccer team globally is a great accomplishment. The players are highly ranked worldwide and have high value. They ae also well compensated to say the least. After all, they are the best in the world. By order of affiliation through support, the fans of these teams have a great sense of pride. This drives ups the competitive feeling amongst their opponents and thus creating the fantastic world of soccer, full of surprises and excitement.