UND Hockey: Where Did They End up

After the last round of the 2019 NHL Draft, I had a conversation with my buddy Redwing77. We discussed the various hockey analyst’s predraft rankings and how the draft played out.

First, the analyst’s rankings were all over the place. That’s understandable, because there really isn’t an exact science for predicting the draft. Surprise picks throws off everyone else’s draft boards. Looking at the different analyst’s rankings, there really was no rhythm or reason to them.

Where Did They End UP?

Here’s how UND’s recruits fared during the 2019 NHL Draft. Some of them were drafted and others weren’t. I used the links from the Schlossman’s article at the Herald. I added a few of my favorite sites/blogs. I also added DU incoming freshman Bobby Brink for obvious reasons.

Here’s a list of incoming UND hockey players, their NHL Draft rankings and what team selected them. Obviously, a few of them were ranked but weren’t drafted.

Shane Pinto, 2000, UND – 28, 49, 45, 38, 106, 105, 56, 40, 73 : average ranking 54.375 – 32 Senators

Aaron Huglen, 2001, Roseau/Minnesota – 90, 92, 91, 75, 87: average ranking 87 – 102 Buffalo

Cooper Moore, 2001, UND – 88 – 128 Detroit

Harrison Blaisdell, 2001, UND – 80, 60, 105, 141, 165, 56, 87: average ranking 99.14 – 134 Winnipeg

Judd Caulfield, 2001, UND – 67, 82, 85, 87, 74, 183: average ranking 96.33 – 145 Pittsburgh

Massimo Rizzo, 2001, UND – 84, 139, 214, 94: average ranking 133.5 – 216 Carolina

Luke Bast, 2000, UND – 137, 217, 157: average ranking 170.33– Undrafted

Brendan Budy, 2000, UND – 155 – Undrafted

Bobby Brink, 2001, DU – 19, 32, 26, 37, 19, 20, 23: average ranking 25.142 – 34 Flyers

Who Ranked Them

NHL Central Scouting North American Skaters (view here)

NHL Central Scouting North American goaltenders (view here)

ESPN’s Chris Peters – Top 100 (view here)

Elite Prospects (view here)

TSN’s Bob McKenzie’s Top 93 (view here)

Future Considerations (view here)

McKeen’s (view here)

The Hockey Writers Final Rankins – Top 31

The Hockey Writers Top – 250

Craig Button’s Final Draft Rankings – Top 93

Pronman’s 2019 NHL Draft Board: Top 107 prospects