5 steps to profitable sports betting

Sports are not just great for watching. It’s amazing for making money.

But not just the odd dollar here and there.

We’re talking about real cash that can make a difference in your life.

You may have heard about sports betting before but what you probably don’t know is that there are certain techniques you can use to increase your ROI.

If you take it seriously enough, you can do it full time and eventually live off the winnings, making bets from any location – all without the risk of going broke.

Sound too good to be true?

Well, this article is going to show you the steps you must take in order to be successful from sports betting.

In fact, as described by Ghost Betting, it’s a 5-step process.

Read to learn more?

Great – here’s how!

Step 1 – Create A Theory

The term ‘theory’ refers to thinking about how the result of a match is determined.

Generally speaking, it can come from anything.

Take basketball for example.

A simple theory could be a team that shoots the most 3-point shots in Game 1 goes on to win Game 2 and Game 3.

If you aren’t sure, think of a theory that relates to sports statistics that can be easily tracked.

Stage 2 – Expand On Your Theory

Think of the different variations you can generate for your theory.

Going back to the basketball example in Step 1, a simple theory variation would be if the team that shoots the most 3-pointers in Game 1 and wins Game 1, they go on to win Game 2 and Game 3.

This difference is subtle but it changes the entire theory.

From here, it’s not difficult to come up with further variations.

The reason for this step is to find a margin for error and discover a theory (or more than one theory) that wins more money long-term.

You could even use factors like the weather or a key player’s history when lining up against an opponent.

Note: Understand that at this point, you are just thinking of theories. They don’t have to be true just yet.

Which brings us to…

Step 3 – Backtest Your Theory

This is the most important step in the entire sports betting strategy creation process.

The reasons are twofold:

The data used to backtest your theory tells you if it is a profitable betting strategy, and It gives you confidence in the strategy even if some bets lose.

So how do you backtest a theory?

Well…

First, you must gather data that goes back 3 seasons, such as the odds set by sportsbooks and the results of the matches.

In our example, we would be required to look at the number of 3-pointers attempted per team, per player, which quarter they were attempted, where on the floor they were shot, etc.

Then test the theory over the 3 seasons as if you were betting it.

If it doesn’t profit for all 3, discard the theory and try other variations.

From this, you may be thinking that this is a lot of work…

And you’d be right!

To make money from sports betting, you need to put in the effort.

It takes a lot of time to get solid, reliable data that backs up your theory.

Think of it like this…

If you were to invest your money in the stock market, would you ever invest in shares of a company without looking at current events or the history of that share’s price?

Very unlikely.

This is exactly how you must treat sports betting to be profitable – like an investment.

Once you have tried and tested your theory, you can start calling it a strategy.

Step 4 – Bet Your Strategy

All the work you did away from the sportsbooks has brought you to this point.

It’s time to start betting it on the current/next season.

Ensure that you are strict with the amount of money you are betting on each match.

Stick to units worth 1% of the total amount you are willing to bet over the season.

For example, if you are willing to invest $1,000 for your betting, only wager $10 per bet.

This is called bankroll management. This is what will keep you from losing all your money.

Make a record of every bet you make and review them at the end of the season.

Step 5 – Scaling Up

We mentioned at the start of this article that you can make enough money to do sports betting full-time with this process.

This is where that happens.

If you are doing it right, you’ll probably make around 30 units a year from this method.

Obviously, this isn’t enough. Therefore, it’s important to make more than one profitable strategy.

For example, let’s say you create another 4 profitable strategies and bet them all over the current season, each having the same success as the first.

In total, you have 5 strategies each making you 30 units profit.

That’s 150 units total profit over the year!

Only risk 1% of your bankroll with every bet.

That’s an insane ROI.

And what about if you did that across 5 sports?

5 sports x 5 profitable theories x 30 units profit each = 750 units profit!

Again, all achieved by risking just 1% per bet.

The more strategies you create, the more you can win.

Furthermore, in the event you go through a bad patch, you mitigate your losses as much as possible – it’s highly unlikely ALL of your strategies will lose.

After all, there are times when teams get lucky and end up winning when they shouldn’t.

It’s one of the many reasons why we love sports – anything can happen.

Conclusion

So there you have it, the 5-step process that can transform you into a long-term winning sports bettor.

While it’s a lot of work, the results are very rewarding.

Which of these steps do you need to take your sports betting to the next level?

Contact us on our social media pages and let us know!