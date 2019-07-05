5 Tips for Becoming a Better Runner

If you enjoy running and you want new objectives and goals, there are various things that you can do to improve your endurance levels, helping you to become a faster, healthier, and happier runner. While you may need to wait a couple of weeks to see any improvements, putting in the work and logging the miles can help enormously. Here are five tips for becoming a better runner.

Stay Hydrated

Understandably, the more you run, the more you sweat. As you become dehydrated, your body will start to lose essential nutrients and vitamins needed for it to thrive. Even slight dehydration can have a huge impact on your running performance. Before you head out running, make sure to drink around 16 ounces of water, helping to stave off dehydration.

Work on Your Technique

The technique that you use will have a big impact on your speed, as well as how regularly you get injured. Once you’ve begun working on your technique, you may find running much easier to do and more enjoyable. There are various examples of poor technique such as short steps, overstriding, and heel striking. Make sure to run tall (almost as though a string is pulling you upwards). Also, try and ensure your shoulders are relaxed while running, as tensing up results in wasted energy, ruining your running efficiency. You will also benefit from learning these tips for how to increase stamina the right way, helping to improve your endurance levels. Making small changes to your technique can result in big improvements.

Focus on Recovery Runs

It’s all too easy to head out and run hard or push the pace on each run you do, however, while this may seem like a great way to train, it’s counterproductive in the long run, leaving you running consistently at a ‘comfortably’ hard pace. This results in you feeling too tired to perform, especially during harder workouts. Although it can be hard to change your thought process, running at a slower pace at points will mean that you can have something in the tank for when you need to run faster. Going on a recovery run can also be a good way to loosen up and get your blood pumping.

Change Your Diet

It goes without saying, the foods you eat will have a huge impact on how well you run. To improve your running, your diet should consist of 55-65% quality carbs, giving you the energy you need to run and finish while feeling strong. You should steer clear of foods that are high in fat, salt, and sugar, as they may be doing more harm than good for your health. Also, incorporate plenty of fruits and vegetables into your diet. While no one is saying you can’t have a treat or two along the way, you should try and stay focused on your diet, especially if you have a long marathon to train for.

Be Consistent

If you don’t have clear objectives and goals in place, it can be hard to stay motivated as a runner. Being consistent in your training and recovery, as well as sticking to a strict diet can help enormously when it comes to improving your running. Success won’t happen overnight, so it’s up to you to stay focused and determined to succeed.

What you need to remember is a better runner doesn’t automatically mean a faster runner. It’s important that you follow a balanced diet, stay hydrated, as well as working on your technique to help you become a less injured and more efficient runner. No matter whether you’ve just taken up running or you’re training for a marathon, taking all these tips on board can make a real difference.