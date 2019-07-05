Alex Morgan believes 'double standard' has fueled criticism over tea celebration (Video)

US Women’s National Team star striker Alex Morgan has been receiving a lot of feedback over her most recent goal-scoring celebration — most of it negative.
Morgan scored the team’s biggest goal in the World Cup thus far, breaking a scoreless 1-1 draw, which ended up being the final strike in the 2-1 victory. It came via a beautiful run into the box, and a well-orchestrated finish into the net with her head.
The nature of the celebration that followed has been making headlines, though. Morgan was seen making a gesture as if she were sipping tea, seemingly trolling the opposing squad, England.
She doesn’t seem to have an issue with it, though. Not only though, she cited a double standard for the reason behind the criticism, saying that male players wouldn’t receive that level of scrutiny.
We don’t have an issue with the celebration, but we don’t agree that USMNT players wouldn’t have been held to the same standard she was.
