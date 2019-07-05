Alex Morgan believes 'double standard' has fueled criticism over tea celebration (Video)

US Women’s National Team star striker Alex Morgan has been receiving a lot of feedback over her most recent goal-scoring celebration — most of it negative.

Morgan scored the team’s biggest goal in the World Cup thus far, breaking a scoreless 1-1 draw, which ended up being the final strike in the 2-1 victory. It came via a beautiful run into the box, and a well-orchestrated finish into the net with her head.

The nature of the celebration that followed has been making headlines, though. Morgan was seen making a gesture as if she were sipping tea, seemingly trolling the opposing squad, England.

She doesn’t seem to have an issue with it, though. Not only though, she cited a double standard for the reason behind the criticism, saying that male players wouldn’t receive that level of scrutiny.

.@alexmorgan13 says she’s disappointed at the reaction her tea celebration has gotten 🍵 (via @brfootball) pic.twitter.com/X1l7HQwtsE — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 5, 2019

We don’t have an issue with the celebration, but we don’t agree that USMNT players wouldn’t have been held to the same standard she was.