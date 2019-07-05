Breeder’s Cup 2019 Schedule Of Racing Events

Horse racing events are welcomed all year round, especially in the United States. There are different types of a racing tournament that each thoroughbred racer can partake to showcase their running skills and stamina. Aside from that, it’s not only colts that every spectator can expect in any horse racing events, but there are also fillies or female horses that can somehow be superstars of significant horse racing events.

As we are drawing to the second quarter of this year and summer has finally kicked off in the United States, we are looking forward to another significant horse racing event in the country. The Breeder’s Cup 2019 is expected to run in the last quarter of this year, which is considered as one of the most prestigious and grandest horse racing events in the world.

Besides, the Breeder’s Cup 2019 will take place in Santa Anita Park on November 1 and 2. This is a two-day event which will be filled with different racing categories. There is no room for slouching since these two-day events will come as the busiest days for Breeder’s Cup. Both days will have a series of horse racing events composed of different thoroughbred types and of course the purses at stale. Though there are various racing games that each bettor can expect, one thing’s for sure that will never change is the breeders cup betting game they can partake.

Friday, November 1 Racing Schedule

Here are the racing events you can expect on the 1st of November.

Breeder’s Cup Juvenile Fillies

It’s a race for two-year-old thoroughbred fillies which will compete for a distance around one ⅙ mile. In some cases, the running mileage for this race may vary depending on the host of the racing event. This tournament will carry a purse of around $2million. For those who might have known, fillies are a female horse which is handicapped for racing purposes. So, for those fans of filly racers, you can experience the Breeders Cup Juvenile Filly show on November 1.

Breeders Cup Juvenile Turf

This will carry a purse of around $1million where two-year-old fillies will compete for a 1-mile turf distance

Breeder’s Cup Juvenile Turf

With a total purse of about $1million, this is a turf race for two-year-old thoroughbreds which will be running for grass course around 1 mile.

Breeder’s Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint

Still carrying a purse of around $1million, these horse racing event which is part of the Breeder’s Cup is a race of two-year-old thoroughbred which wil[l run around 5 ½ furlongs n a grass race course.

Breeder’s Cup Juvenile

This is a race of three-year-old thoroughbred horses which will compete in a running distance of 1 ⅙ mile which carries a purse prize of $2million.

Friday, November 2 Racing Schedule

Here are the racing events you can expect on the 2nd of November.

Breeder’s Cup Mile

The Breeder’s Cup Mile is a racing event for three-year-old thoroughbred racers which will compete in the Grade 1 event. Each racer will take a grass course running around one mile for a purse of $2million.

Breeder’s Cup Turf Sprint

It’s considered as Weight for Age racing event where three-year-old thoroughbred racers will run from 5 to 6 ½ furlongs depending to the host of the event. The Breeder’s Cup Turf Sprint carries a purse of around $1million.

Breeder’s Cup Filly and Mare Sprint

Carrying around $1million purse, this racing event takes an 8-furlong distance race course where fillies and mares of more than three years old will compete. This race is done a dirt track, either natural or synthetic.

Breeder’s Cup Filly and Mare Turf

It’s a Wight for Age racing event for fillies and mares aging precisely three years old or more than that. This race is run in different mile distance and measurement, holding a purse of around $2million.

Breeder’s Cup Sprint

This is a racing event for three-year-old thoroughbred horses and up which will compete in Grade 1 Stakes. The running distance is about 6 furlongs and ¾ mile where the event carries a purse of around $2million.

Breeder’s Cup Dirt Mile

This event is a Weight for Age racing tournament which horses three years old and more than that can join the said event. This race is run one mile literally in a dirt track carrying a purse of around $1million.

Breeder’s Cup Distaff

This is another Weight for Age event where fillies and mares can join. This has a running distance of 1 ⅛ furlong, and three-year-old colts can join the said event. It has a purse of around $2million.

Breeder’s Cup Turf

This has the running distance of 1 ½ mile where three-year-old thoroughbreds and older can join. It carries around $4million prize at stake.

Breeder’s Cup Classic

This is the main event of the Breeder’s Cup. All horses three-year-old and up can join the said event, and winners will take home a purse of $6million.