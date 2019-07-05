Look: Boston Celtics' 2008 championship team has epic July 4 reunion

The gang was all back together on one of the biggest American sports holidays of the year, and it looked like quite the party.

The Boston Celtics’ 2008 championship team — which included a number of high-profile athletes that were fun to follow and cover — reunited for what looked to be a lot of drinks, and a bit of food on the side as well, on Thursday.

Kevin Garnett, Rajon Rondo, Kendrick Perkins, Sam Cassell and Paul Pierce all dined together on July 4, as you can see below.

No Ray Allen, though. It appears as if he still remains out of the team’s inner circle, being that he elected to betray them by joining the Heat.