NBA Summer League attendance appears set for record numbers

The NBA Summer League hype is very much a thing in today’s day and age, whereas the league used to basically give tickets away to fans, in hopes of filling the gyms.
Lakers fans, however, have always been known for making the short trip to Las Vegas, given that they go to great lengths to support their team, and also due to how expensive tickets at Staples Center are. But as for fans of the rest of the league’s teams, attendance was usual fairly scare.
Until recently, that is.
Last year, Summer League set a record for attendance, with a ridiculously high number of tickets sold, especially compared to year’s past.
This year looks to be on pace to shatter that record, from watching how packed the venues have been at games. Zion Williamson’s Summer League debut against the Knicks on Friday is listing prices for up to $100 per ticket, and many expect the exhibition game to sell out.
Update: The game *did* indeed sell out.
Crazy. What a shift from years past.
Comments