official stream Magic vs Spurs live streaming NBA Summer league 5th July

The Spurs have announced their roster for the 2019 Las Vegas Summer League roster, which begins July 5.

The NBA annual summer extravaganza, which will feature all 30 franchises plus the Croatian and Chinese national teams, gets underway on Friday in its traditional home in Nevada, and there are plenty of story lines worthy of attention.

Chief among them is that Zion Williamson will make his debut in a New Orleans Pelicans jersey just two weeks after being selected with the number one overall pick.

As is tradition, the NBA Summer League will be staged in the Nevada desert. Games will take place in the Cox Pavillion and in the Thomas and Mack Center, both located on the University of Nevada Las Vegas’ campus.

For a second straight year, all 30 NBA teams will be represented at the Las Vegas Summer League. They’ll be joined by two international squads: China and Croatia. The latter will get the event started against the Detroit Pistons at 3 pm on Friday.

“We’re trying to study them as best we can,” Pistons assistant coach Sean Sweeney said, according to The Detroit News. “We’re trying to get as good a feel as we can of what their tendencies are. Any time you’re in Summer League, you want to teach how to game-plan and prepare, but as much as anything, you want to understand what we’re trying to do.”

Sweeney is serving as Detroit’s head coach for the event. Their roster features 2019 draftees Sekou Doumbouya and Deividas Sirvydis and second-year players Bruce Brown, Svi Mykhailiuk, and Khyri Thomas.

“You want to see them play and what they can do,” Sweeney said, per The Detroit News. “We’re trying to help them understand who they are and what their strengths are and their teammates and what their strengths are and the next part is who is guarding them. The more minutes you get, the more opportunities you get to do that.”

The Pistons selected Doumbouya, an 18-year-old forward who last played for Limoges CSP of France’s top league, with the 15th pick in June’s draft.

“He’s athletic, 6-10, can play both ends if he wants, but he’s really athletic and he can shoot the ball,” Brown said, per The Detroit News. “He’s going to be good.”

The Chinese national team, tuning up for the upcoming FIBA World Cup, will meet the Miami Heat on Day 1

