Spurs fans launch campaign, put up billboard recruiting DeMarcus Cousins to team (Photo)

The love for DeMarcus Cousins didn’t seem to exist, well, anywhere, as the big man free agent remains unsigned days after the free-agent market opened.

However, the love for Boogie is very real in San Antonio, apparently.

A group of Spurs fans paid for a billboard lobbying to bring Cousins to San Antonio, and it’s actually pretty cool looking. Check it out below.

I’m with it. We already got billboards up trying to recruit @boogiecousins. pic.twitter.com/wsXfq6zMnH — 🔌 🏡 (@_ohthatsjake) July 4, 2019

Cousins sure doesn’t fit the model that the Spurs organization tends to follow when signing free agents. He has an extensive injury history, and coming off tearing both his Achilles and quadricep, he could barely move upon his return to the court in the NBA Finals. Boogie had virtually no lift, and looked virtually immobile on the court — on both ends of the floor.

We’d love to see it, but Spurs fans should probably set their sights elsewhere.