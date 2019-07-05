Tedy Bruschi suffers stroke, family issues statement with details

Former New England Patriots star/now ESPN analyst Tedy Bruschi is known for his work ethic, and the immense level of passion he has for the game of football.

Bruschi has put so much into the game of football, committing the majority of his life to playing and covering the game.

That’s why football fans were distraught upon hearing that he suffered a stroke on Friday. The good news is that he appears to be recovering, according to a statement from his non-profit organization — Tedy’s Team.

Tedy's Team has issued the following statement on behalf of the Bruschi family. pic.twitter.com/CuwmHobvl3 — Tedy's Team (@TedysTeam) July 5, 2019

We wish the best for Bruschi, and hope he has a speedy recovery as he comes back from this health scare.