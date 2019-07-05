Thiago Santos Career Earnings

MMA Manifesto

LAS VEGAS, NV – JULY 9: (L-R) Thiago Santos punches Gerald Meerschaert in their middleweight bout during the UFC 213 event at T-Mobile Arena on July 9, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

UFC fights only, * denotes an estimated purse, doesn’t include PPV and/or “locker room” bonuses

UFC 163 – Aug 3/13 – L (Ferreira) – $8,000*

UFC Fight Night: Shogun vs Henderson 2 – Mar 23/14 – W (Markes) – $17,600 ($8,000 to show, $8,000 win bonus, $1,600 from opponent for missing weight)*

UFC 175 – Jul 5/14 – L (Hall) – $10,000

UFC 183 – Jan 31/15 – W (Enz) – $26,000 ($13,000 to show, $13,000 win bonus)

UFC Fight Night: Machida vs Romero – Jun 27/15 – W (Bosse) – $82,000 ($16,000 to show, $16,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus)

UFC Fight Night: Namajunas vs VanZant – Dec 10/15 – W (Theodorou) – $43,000 ($19,000 to show, $19,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC 198 – May 14/16 – W (Marquardt) – $49,000 ($22,000 to show, $22,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC 200 – Jul 9/16 – L (Mousasi) – $33,000 ($28,000 to show, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC Fight Night: Cyborg vs Lansberg – Sept 24/16 – L (Spicely) – $33,000 ($28,000 to show, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Browne – Feb 19/17 – W (Marshman) – $117,000 ($31,000 to show, $31,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC 213 – Jul 8/17 – W (Meerschaert) – $78,000 ($34,000 to show, $34,000 win bonus, $10,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs Machida – Oct 28/17 – (Hermansson) – $90,000 ($40,000 to show, $40,000 win bonus, $10,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Machida vs Anders – Feb 3/18 – W (Smith) – $148,000 ($44,000 to show, $44,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $10,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs Lee – Apr 21/18 – L (Branch) – $58,000 ($48,000 to show, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 227 – Aug 4/18 – W (Holland) – $106,000 ($48,000 to show, $48,000 win bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Anders – Sept 22/18 – W (Anders) –  $164,000 ($52,000 to show, $52,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 231 – Dec 8/18 – W (Manuwa) – $172,000 ($56,000 to show, $56,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Blachowicz vs Santos – Feb 23/19 – W (Blachowicz) – $180,000 ($60,000 to show, $60,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)*

 

Total Career Earnings:  $1,414,600

 

 

