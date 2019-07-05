UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Welterweights: Jul 5/19

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Welterweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 1 2 Tyron Woodley 491 2 2 1 Kamaru Usman 370.5 3 NR 3 Colby Covington 366 4 4 11 Robbie Lawler 307 5 5 4 Rafael dos Anjos 287 6 6 10 Santiago Ponzinibbio 267.5 7 7 12 Leon Edwards 259 8 8 5 Jorge Masvidal 232 9 9 9 Anthony Pettis 206 10 10 Kevin Lee 204 11 12 7 Darren Till 176 12 11 Anthony Rocco Martin 172.5 13 13 Gunnar Nelson 170 14 14 16 Vicente Luque 165 15 15 13 Demian Maia 163 16 16 8 Stephen Thompson 148.5 17 17 Niko Price 147 18 18 15 Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos 139 19 19 Michael Chiesa 127.5 20 20 Claudio Silva 126 21 22 Alexey Kunchenko 125 22 23 Warlley Alves 123.5 23 20 Sean Strickland 120 24 24 Abdul Razak Alhassan 117.5 25 25 Mike Perry 114.5 26 26 Michel Prazeres 112.5 27 27 Alex Oliveira 110.5 28 28 Nate Diaz 105 29 29 14 Neil Magny 103.5 30 31 Jake Matthews 90.5 31 30 Diego Sanchez 89.5 32 32 James Krause 86 33 33 Ismail Naurdiev 85 34 46 Randy Brown 82.5 35 35 Sergio Moraes 80.5 36 36 Alex Morono 76 37 37 Alberto Mina 75.5 38 38 6 Ben Askren 75 39 39 Alex Garcia 74 40 40 Mickey Gall 73.5 41 41 Belal Muhammad 71 42 42 Alan Jouban 69.5 43 43 Curtis Millender 67.5 43 43 Dwight Grant 67.5 45 34 Bryan Barberena 65 46 45 Ramazan Emeev 64 47 47 Jordan Mein 59.5 48 48 Geoff Neal 59 49 49 Li Jingliang 57 50 50 Siyar Bahadurzada 56.5 51 51 Dhiego Lima 52 52 52 Keita Nakamura 51.5 53 53 Nordine Taleb 51 54 54 Lyman Good 50 55 55 Ben Saunders 48.5 55 55 Chad Laprise 48.5 57 57 Carlos Condit 45 58 58 Zak Ottow 44.5 59 59 Tim Means 44 60 60 Song Kenan 42.5 61 61 Danny Roberts 40.5 62 62 Michel Pereira 40 63 63 Laureano Staropoli 29.5 64 64 Max Griffin 29 65 66 Chance Rencountre 25 65 66 Muslim Salikhov 25 65 66 Takashi Sato 25 68 69 Thiago Alves 19.5 69 70 Bartosz Fabinski 16 70 71 Court McGee 14 71 72 Emil Meek 8 71 NR Erik Koch 8 73 NR Sergey Khandozhko 5 74 74 Carlo Pedersoli Jr 4 74 74 Daichi Abe 4 76 77 David Zawada 0 76 77 Derrick Krantz 0 76 77 Hector Aldana 0 76 77 Kyle Prepolec 0 76 77 Kyle Stewart 0 76 77 Luigi Vendramini 0 76 77 Ricky Rainey 0 76 NR Rostem Akman 0 76 77 Salim Touahri 0 76 77 Zelim Imadaev 0

