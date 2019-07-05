vegas Hornets vs Warriors Live Stream NBA Summer League Free

The NBA Summer League a basketball game to watch tonight. The Hornets will take on the Warriors on the opening night of the MGM Resorts Las Vegas Summer League. The Las Vegas NBA Summer League will tip off on Friday from Cox Pavilion. So, you can watch the game Vegas NBA summer league all games here.

It’ll be our first chance to get a look at rookies Cody Martin and Jalen McDaniels, though we’ll miss out on seeing first round pick PJ Washington. Martin is expected to play both at the point and off the ball. It’ll be interesting to see how well he can run an offense at the professional level

When: 9:00 p.m. EDT

Where: Cox Pavilion; Las Vegas, NV

How to watch: NBATV, FuboTV

Finally, Hornets fans will get to see two of their most exciting young players play, Miles Bridges and Dwayne Bacon. Bacon put on a show last year during summer league, and his excellent play from the end of last season could carry over into this game.

How to watch Charlotte Hornets vs Golden State Warriors live streaming through Reddit? Check out the best subreddits relating to NBA like NBAstreams, or search for Hornets vs Warriors subreddits to get the free links.

