Video of Tom Brady running 40-yard dash faster than at Scouting Combine goes viral

The talk of the offseason has been about Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, who, at 42 years of age, is finally on the decline — according to a number of NFL analysts and fans alike.

But the Patriots, as well as Brady, are doing all they can to show that’s not the case.

Brady circulated a video on Facebook Watch of him running the 40-yard dash recently. And get this: He did so faster than he did at the Scouting Combine. The video shows him allegedly running a 5.17, while he ran a 2.58 coming out of college.

.@TomBrady running his 40 time at 5.17 one month short of his 42nd birthday. Brady entered the league running 5.28 at the 2000 combine. He improved every part of his game since then. pic.twitter.com/wFP1VzlRe4 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) July 5, 2019

Impressive for sure, but it still doesn’t answer the question if Brady’s arm strength is declining. Anyone who watched him throw, and also how the offense evolved as last season wore on, knows the real answer.