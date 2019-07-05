Watch: Zhaire Smith goes above the rim for highlight alley-oop slam

The Philadelphia 76ers opened up Las Vegas Summer League play on Friday afternoon against the Milwaukee Bucks and did not waste any time making their presence felt early.

In the first few minutes of the opening quarter, Sixers second-year point guard Shake Milton found fellow teammate Zhaire Smith for a ridiculous alley-oop to put the Sixers on the board.

Sixers fans should get used to seeing this young duo hook-up a lot in the summer league and hopefully next season. This past season, the 2018 draft classmates spent some time together with the Delaware Blue Coats (Sixers’ NBA G-League affiliate).

In 27 games played with the Blue Coats, Milton averaged 24.9 points, 5.3 assists, and 4.8 rebounds in 34.7 minutes per game. Smith, however, averaged 7.2 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 1.6 steals in 22.7 minutes per game (11 games played).