Watch: Zion Williamson bullies Kevin Knox, finishes with monster dunk

It took Zion Williamson only minutes in his first-ever NBA action to break the Internet with an insane highlight-reel play.

Williamson suited up for his first Summer League game on Friday night, and the Pelicans’ newest star showed why he was worthy of the No. 1 pick in the exhibition game against the Knicks.

Midway through the first quarter, when players are often still getting their sea legs, Williamson was already in peak form, and he showed it. He literally muscled the ball away from Kevin Knox — ripping it out of his opponent’s hands — then threw down a monster dunk while the Knicks young star could only watch while laying on the court.

Zion RIPS Kevin Knox and slams, with replays pic.twitter.com/I2grBOoDel — Paid man gets bored (@cjzero) July 6, 2019

Wow, that’s embarrassing for Knox, but its sure looked great for Zion.