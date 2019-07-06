Amanda Nunes delivers sick head kick to KO Holly Holm (Video)

MMA

It’s beginning to look unlikely that Amanda Nunes is going to lose a bout anytime soon, as she made quick work of Holly Holm — a formidable opponent — at UFC 239 on Saturday night.

Nunes put on a show for the fans at T-Mobile Arena, making it clear that the women’s bantamweight champion is at a level above her competition, as she embarks on a run more impressive than the one knockout artist Ronda Rousey once went on.

She’s just such a complete fighter, and she showed that in Saturday’s fight, when she used a flurry of punches and kicks to knock out Holm. Check out this sick head kick that knocked Holm down, and then a strong right hand by Nunes to punish her off late in the first round.

And then came the victory lap, because of course.

Wow.

