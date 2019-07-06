Watch Vodafone Super Rugby 2019 Final Live updates online

Hello folks, ready for some rugby? Should be a cracker. The Jaguares are no joke and if they can get a good start they will be tough to break. Kia ora, good evening and welcome to watch live coverage of the 2019 Vodafone Super Rugby finals between the Crusaders and Jaguares. It’s a night that promises history with the Crusaders looking at a third-straight title and tenth overall while the Jaguares are looking to claim a maiden crown in just their fourth year.

The 2019 Super Rugby regular season will be the 24th edition of the hugely popular international rugby union league, and will see 15 teams from Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, Japan and Argentina battle it out for supremacy over the course of 18 weeks. Teams will be split into three geographical conferences consisting of five teams each, the second successive year that the event has been formatted in that way, and you won’t miss a minute of the action when watching at home on TV or streaming the match Live to a mobile device

The 2019 Super Rugby season will be the 24th edition of the tournament. New Zealand’s Crusaders are the defending champions, after they defeated the Lions 37-18 to retain their title for the second consecutive year in last year’s Super Grand final. The 2019 season will continue with the reduced 15-team format, split into three separate conferences; the New Zealand Conference, the Australian Conference (which includes Japan’s Sunwolves), and the South African Conference (which includes Argentina’s Jaguares). After 18 rounds of regular season competition here in 2019, in which each team will play 16 games, the top teams from each conference will advance to the finals, as will five ‘wildcard’ teams made up of the five teams with the next best records overall. The first round sees the “Qualifiers”, which are followed by the Semi-Finals and then the Grand Final. Last season the NSW Waratahs were the best placed Aussie-side, advancing to the Sem-finals where they were defeated by the Lions.

You won’t find this year’s Super Rugby free to air in Australia, but Fox Sports 501 (Foxtel/Kayo) will Exclusively broadcast each and every match LIVE, in HD, and ad-break free during play.

So if you’re a resident of Australia you may wish to review the Foxtel now free trial which is good for 10 days and allows fans to watch Super Rugby online and live with compatible internet connected devices.

Line-ups | Crusaders vs Jaguares Only 30 minutes until kick-off in Christchurch – can the Jaguares defy the odds and win their first ever Super Rugby title? Match Centre: https://t.co/qTC0wvFSjo#SuperRugbyFinal #CRUvJAG pic.twitter.com/gTSgWU1OAM — Super Rugby (@SuperRugby) July 6, 2019

Alternatively, Kayo Sports have a 14 day trial offering with no lock-in contract. With the Kayo trial you can stream Super Rugby free using eligible mobile devices, and for fans who want to catch up on the action, Kayo Minis provide a 10-20-minute recap after play has concluded. Other game changing features include Interactive Graphics, SplitView and Key Moments, which provide highlights throughout the matches in real-time.

That upset result may benefit the All Blacks in two weeks.The Jaguares starting line-up to face the Crusaders has 11 players who played in Argentina’s last rugby test against Scotland, with an imposing 617 test caps spread across the XV.If they were to defy the odds, they’d claim their first Super Rugby title in only their fourth season and hand the southerners a historic first playoff defeat in Christchurch.The All Blacks face Argentina in their opening match of the Rugby Championship in Buenos Aires on July 21.Hansen won’t field his Crusaders players for that fixture, giving them a chance to catch their breath, before embarking on the international campaign.

The Kayo Sports streaming service offers extensive Super Rugby coverage in 2019, with every match available live and ad-break free during play, including the Semi-finals (June 29-30) and Grand Final (July 6). Plus, each and every one of these matches will be available on-demand, so if you miss a key game it’s easy enough to catch up whenever it suits you. What’s more, Kayo offers Super Rugby live streaming options on a wide range of devices and browsers, including – select PC and Macs, iOS and Android phones and tablets, Apple and Telstra TV, Google Chromecast, as well as Safari, Firefox, Chrome and Microsoft Edge, with new apps and platforms soon to be added. If you’re looking for a step by step guide on how to stream Super Rugby, here’s the full list of devices that can be used.

Crusaders vs Highlanders – This match-up is the battle for supremacy on the South Island of New Zealand. The Crusaders represent the north side of the island and the Highlanders the south, but further to this the two teams are a professional representation of the amateur rivalry between Otago University in Dunedin, and Canterbury University in Christchurch. Last season, the Highlanders were on of the few teams able to get the better of the Crusaders throughout the year, winning the first match-up 25-17 – the second time around, however, they were comprehensively beaten.

Crusaders vs Jaguares Follow all the scores and stats live as the Crusaders look to secure their third-consecutive Super Rugby title. Match Centre: https://t.co/qTC0wvogUO#SuperRugbyFinal #CRUvJAG pic.twitter.com/RGg8evpNZt — Super Rugby (@SuperRugby) July 6, 2019

Bulls vs Sharks – This is a rivalry which transcends rugby. All sides in South Africa have a healthy combination of respect and hatred for one another, but the animosity between these two sides is on another level. Games between these two teams are games between Durban and Pretoria; between Rooinek and Boer, between the English and the Dutch. Neither of them had a great season in 2018 – the Sharks were knocked out in the first round of the finals and the Bulls didn’t make it – but both have a proud history and will be keen for redemption.

Reds vs Waratahs – Of course, no rivalry list would be complete without a couple of proud Australian sides, and the Reds and the Waratahs are exactly that. The Queensland vs New South Wales rivalry has a long and tumultuous history, and this is the Super Rugby incarnation of that struggle. The Reds have had an unsuccessful past few years while the Waratahs only returned to the finals last season after a couple of years out, but when they both return to their full powers, there is no doubting the rivalry will return to its best.