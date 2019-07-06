free Trail Blazers vs Pistons Live streaming NBA Summer League 2019

The NBA Summer League a basketball game to watch today. The Trail Blazers will take on the Pistons on the opening night of the MGM Resorts Las Vegas Summer League. The Vegas NBA Summer League will tip off on Saturday at 3.30 pm ET. So, you can watch the game Vegas NBA summer league all games here between Portland Trail Blazers vs Detroit Pistons online

Watch The best action Trail Blazers vs Pistons Live streaming Free Online

The 2019 Summer League edition of the Portland Trail Blazers begin their slate of games in Las Vegas with a tilt versus the Detroit Pistons Saturday afternoon at Thomas & Mack arena

While teams tend to prioritize improvement over wins at summer league — and rightfully so — the players on Portland’s roster have noted they’re motivated to repeat in Las Vegas after going undefeated on the way to being crowned tournament champions in 2018.

“Play to the best of my abilities, be a great teammate and win summer league,” said Trail Blazers guard Gary Trent Jr. “That’s the goal… We’re trying to win it, back-to-back.”

Trent Jr. joins Anfernee Simons as the only carryovers from Portland’s 2018 summer league championship roster, which featured the likes of Zach Collins, Jake Layman, Caleb Swanigan and Wade Baldwin. But the relative lack of returners hasn’t dampened their enthusiasm to go on another hot streak in Las Vegas.

Where may I watch Trail Blazers vs Pistons Vegas NBA Summer League Live online?

“Obviously we’re competitors so you want to win each time you go on the court,” said Simons. “A lot of people saying we might not win, but we won last year, so I feel like we’ve got the best odds of winning this year as well.”

Portland’s odds of repeating will hinge in large part on the performance of forward/center Skal Labissierre and rookie forward Nassir Little, who will make his Blazers debut Saturday afternoon after being selected out of North Carolina with the 25th overall pick of the 2019 Draft.

Sling TV

ESPN and ESPN2 are both included in the “Sling Orange” channel package, while ESPNU and NBA TV come in the “Sports Extra” add-on.

You can start a free 7-day trial of Sling TV right here, and you can then watch every Vegas Summer League game live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 60-plus live TV channels, which includes ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU.

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the games on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage, as well as the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials.

FuboTV

NBA TV is one of 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which is largely tailored towards sports. The ESPN channels, however, aren’t included with FuboTV.

You can start a free 7-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of all the NBA TV games on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch games up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Preview

For a second straight year, all 30 NBA teams will be represented at the Las Vegas Summer League. They’ll be joined by two international squads: China and Croatia. The latter will get the event started against the Detroit Pistons at 3 pm on Friday.

“We’re trying to study them as best we can,” Pistons assistant coach Sean Sweeney said, according to The Detroit News. “We’re trying to get as good a feel as we can of what their tendencies are. Any time you’re in Summer League, you want to teach how to game-plan and prepare, but as much as anything, you want to understand what we’re trying to do.”

Sweeney is serving as Detroit’s head coach for the event. Their roster features 2019 draftees Sekou Doumbouya and Deividas Sirvydis and second-year players Bruce Brown, Svi Mykhailiuk, and Khyri Thomas.

“You want to see them play and what they can do,” Sweeney said, per The Detroit News. “We’re trying to help them understand who they are and what their strengths are and their teammates and what their strengths are and the next part is who is guarding them. The more minutes you get, the more opportunities you get to do that.”

The Pistons selected Doumbouya, an 18-year-old forward who last played for Limoges CSP of France’s top league, with the 15th pick in June’s draft.

“He’s athletic, 6-10, can play both ends if he wants, but he’s really athletic and he can shoot the ball,” Brown said, per The Detroit News. “He’s going to be good.”

The Chinese national team, tuning up for the upcoming FIBA World Cup, will meet the Miami Heat on Day 1.

Miami’s first-round pick Tyler Herro tied for second at the Sacramento Summer League with 19 points per game. In his debut, the sharpshooting guard went 5-of-10 from 3-point range and dropped 18 to lead the Heat a 106-79 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers.