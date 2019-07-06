fREE hd UFC 239 Live on ESPN+ MMA Fight

UFC 239 is the show that falls into place this year, and here is a breakdown of how you can watch the show, what the biggest draw will be, and where the potential viewership competition will come from.

Date: Saturday, July 6

Times: 6:15 pm ET for Early Prelims, 8 pm for Prelims and 10 pm for Main Card

TV: Mid-Level Prelims are on ESPN

Live Stream: Early Prelims are on UFC Fight Pass and Main Card is on ESPN+

There are two world titles on the line, and arguably the greatest male and female mixed martial artists of all time are defending their titles. UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones defends his title against Thiago Santos, and UFC Women’s Bantamweight and Featherweight Champion Amanda Nunes defends her 135-pound title against Holly Holm.

Jones has been extremely active since returning to the sport from a suspension stemming from testing positive for banned substances. After more than a year of proceedings, it was ruled the positive tests were due to involuntary consumption, and thus his ban was shortened and Jones was allowed to return to action.

Since being reinstated, Jones regained his title with a stoppage win over Alexander Gustafsson at UFC 232 in December 2018 and he dominated Anthony Smith en route to a unanimous-decision victory at UFC 235 in March.

The 31-year-old Jones is blazing a trail to a place of all-time greatness that may be out of the reach once he’s hung up his gloves. Santos is a dangerous striker who has found new life at light heavyweight. He is a +400 underdog, but because of his athleticism and explosion, he has a striker’s chance to pull the sizable upset.

In the co-main event, Nunes attempts to add to her list of great accomplishments. In addition to being the only woman in MMA history to hold titles in two different weight classes, and one of three to do it in UFC history, she also owns wins over Ronda Rousey, Miesha Tate, Cris Cyborg and two victories over Valentina Shevchenko. Holm is the only former bantamweight champion or great fighter within her weight region or era that Nunes hasn’t fought and beaten.

From a sports standpoint, I expect UFC 239 to dominate on social media and on the televisions and monitors of fans who have any interest in combat sports. There are no major boxing cards, and aside from a couple of regular-season major league baseball contests, the slate is clear as it pertains to competition for viewership.

With proven draws like Jones, Nunes, and Holm on the card, along with other intriguing fights like Ben Askren vs. Jorge Masvidal, UFC 239 might do the most impressive numbers in the UFC on ESPN era.

There’s only one way you can watch UFC 239: ESPN+. While the prelims will be split between ESPN and UFC Fight Pass, the main event will exclusively broadcast on ESPN’s new subscription service. The good news is that it’s incredibly easy to use and works with pretty much every streaming device you might own.

Devices: Chromecast, Amazon Fire Stick and Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV, Roku players and TV, Oculus Go, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung smart TVs, and iOS and Android devices.

Anyone who wants to stream UFC 239: Jones vs Santos can simply follow these instructions to buy the fight and then watch either on the website link provided or via the ESPN+ and BT Sport Box Office app.

No problem. There will be repeat showings on BT Sport Box Office every three hours beginning at 11 am on Sunday 7 July until 2 am on Tuesday 9 July.

