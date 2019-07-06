free to Celtics vs 76ers Live stream NBA Summer League at Las Vegas

The NBA Summer League a basketball game to watch today. The Celtics will take on the 76ers on the opening night of the MGM Resorts Las Vegas Summer League. The Vegas NBA Summer League will tip off on Saturday at 5.30 pm ET. So, you can watch the game Vegas NBA summer league all games here between Celtics vs 76ers live stream free online

76ers in the NBA Summer League while the Toronto Celtics have set their sights on the NBA Summer League for the past few seasons. But, not only they have fallen short, they have largely under performed as well. With the appointment of a new coach this time around they hope the to turn the tables of their playoff fortunes.

Sixers fans got their first chance to see top draft pick Matisse Thybulle in action on Friday in the team’s summer league debut against the Milwaukee Bucks, which was finished before a 7.1-magnitude earthquake hit Southern California, postponing several games.

The earthquake, the second to hit the region over the past two days, shook the Thomas & Mack Center at the MGM Resorts Casino in Las Vegas during the fourth quarter of the New York Knicks opening summer league match-up against the New Orleans Pelicans. That game and the Nuggets-Suns match-up scheduled to follow it were both postponed due to the shaking scoreboard.

Entering the match-up, the Sixers sit at fourth in the East, while the Celtics are a game behind in fifth. Both teams have championship aspirations, and there is a good possibility that the two teams will have to face off against each other in the postseason in order to reach those goals.

Trent Jr. joins Anfernee Simons as the only carryovers from Portland’s 2018 summer league championship roster, which featured the likes of Zach Collins, Jake Layman, Caleb Swanigan and Wade Baldwin. But the relative lack of returners hasn’t dampened their enthusiasm to go on another hot streak in Las Vegas.

Preview

For a second straight year, all 30 NBA teams will be represented at the Las Vegas Summer League. They’ll be joined by two international squads: China and Croatia. The latter will get the event started against the Detroit Pistons at 3 pm on Friday.

“We’re trying to study them as best we can,” Pistons assistant coach Sean Sweeney said, according to The Detroit News. “We’re trying to get as good a feel as we can of what their tendencies are. Any time you’re in Summer League, you want to teach how to game-plan and prepare, but as much as anything, you want to understand what we’re trying to do.”

Sweeney is serving as Detroit’s head coach for the event. Their roster features 2019 draftees Sekou Doumbouya and Deividas Sirvydis and second-year players Bruce Brown, Svi Mykhailiuk, and Khyri Thomas.

“You want to see them play and what they can do,” Sweeney said, per The Detroit News. “We’re trying to help them understand who they are and what their strengths are and their teammates and what their strengths are and the next part is who is guarding them. The more minutes you get, the more opportunities you get to do that.”

The Pistons selected Doumbouya, an 18-year-old forward who last played for Limoges CSP of France’s top league, with the 15th pick in June’s draft.

“He’s athletic, 6-10, can play both ends if he wants, but he’s really athletic and he can shoot the ball,” Brown said, per The Detroit News. “He’s going to be good.”

The Chinese national team, tuning up for the upcoming FIBA World Cup, will meet the Miami Heat on Day 1.

Miami’s first-round pick Tyler Herro tied for second at the Sacramento Summer League with 19 points per game. In his debut, the sharpshooting guard went 5-of-10 from 3-point range and dropped 18 to lead the Heat a 106-79 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers.