How To Jones Vs Santos Live Stream Reddit for Free MMA

Jon Jones will face Thiago Santos in the Saturday’s MMA bout. Controversy has been with him since the two bans relating to drugs. But he does UFC belt to put them behind and concentrate on this fight. The UFC Light Heavyweight winner, Jones’ holds the record of 24 wins from 26 fights. And it is a no mean feat to achieve.

The American is a specialist in Jiu-Jitsu and Gaidojutsu, with an almost equal number of wins by knocking the opponent out, or by submission and or being decided. He is a tall fighter standing 193 m tall and arrives as a hot cake.

Brazilian Thiago Santos may be the shorter of the two at 1.88 m, but that does not mean he is a walkover. He has 21 wins from 27 fights, and he has no dearth of experience. A specialist in Muay Thai, which should not be surprising as he has 15 KO wins. Santos is proficient in Jiu-Jitsu, which makes sure he has many an arsenal at his disposal. Ranked no 2 in the category, he has every chance of beating Jones in what should be a close fight.

Watch Jon Jones vs Thiago Santos Live Stream Reddit Online

Fans will be a lot keener to watch the epic-looking MMA event between Jones Vs Santos. The channels have legally unlocked the PPV sales and you will be fully prepared the watch the bout.

It could be anybody you are cheering for during the UFC 239 fight this weekend, we have compiled a list of the channels to watch the UFC 239 fight on the live stream.

1. UFC TV: Official Channel

Obviously, UFC TV is the official website with you can watch the live stream of the UFC 239. You can watch the Jones Vs Santos match live. The cost of the channel is $60.49 for SD and $71.49 for the HD live stream. if you have a new subscription then you will get the 7-day free trial. UFC Fight Pass is good for long-term subscribers.

The UFC Fight Pass can be watched on Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, LG Smart TVs, Android iOS, Xbox One, and Samsung Smart TVs.

2. ESPN +: – Official Channel

It’s a new beginning for the MMA fans in the US, with ESPN+ telecasting the live coverage of the Jones Vs Santos match. The match cannot be watched with the UFC fight pass. The platform was launched in the year 2018, but has already been making waves by playing hosts to the boxing events, big-ticket tennis and soccer.

It is charged at $4.99 a month, which is less expensive than other streaming channels such as the Netflix and certainly a lot lesser than the cable TV.

3. Foxtel

You can also look to the more traditional Foxtel services to watch the Jones Vs Santos match. On Foxtel IQ, adding the premium Sports pack to your package for the month ($29/month + $10/month for HD) will grant you access to ESPN. You can then also stream UFC 239 to your mobile or tablet with the Foxtel Go app. The minimum cost for the month is $68.

Alternatively, there is Foxtel Now. This offers similar sports content to Kayo Sports. Without featuring any of the unique viewing modes or the great user interface. The benefit is that getting the Sports Pack for Foxtel Now also comes with the Essentials Pack. This includes non-sport content such as HBO (Game of Thrones, Walking Dead, Westworld), Selling Houses Australia and Fox 8.

4. Play Station Vue

Lastly, we have the Play Station Vue to watch the Jones Vs Santos match, which has achieved the best score throughout the review. You can choose from the four bundles available, they are the Access($44.99/mo), the Core ($49.99/mo), the Elite ($59.99/mo), and the Ultra ($79.99/mo). Later on, you can include more channel packs, or premium networks, which depends on the area of your interests.

Numerous ESPN channels are available in all the four PlayStation Vue packages, so you can watch the matches from anywhere.

How to Watch UFC 239 Jones Vs Santos live stream using Reddit

Reddit is not the more sought-after platforms in social media. It is not only a platform for funny posts and heated arguments, but a lot of information is also available. The UFC 239 match between Jones Vs Santos on Reddit is a great choice. You will get a long list of links called Subreddits, when you search for the UFC fight. Select the appropriate link and enjoy the UFC bout.

But to watch the UFC match you need a Reddit account, do a slight investigation and get the latest UFC updates smoothly, watch the matches and do a lot more with Reddit.

