MMA Manifesto

How To Watch UFC 239: Jones vs Santos

How To Watch UFC 239: Jones vs Santos

MMA Manifesto

How To Watch UFC 239: Jones vs Santos

By July 6, 2019

By: |

The biggest fight card of the year, UFC 239. goes down today from Las Vegas (click here for the full fight card).  Here’s how to watch the event.

 

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

ET U.S. Canada U.K. Brazil Latin America
Main Card
10:00 PM ESPN+ PPV PPV BT Sport 2 Combate Fox Sports
Prelims
8:00 PM ESPN TSN5 BT Sport 2 Combat Fox Sports
Early Prelims
6:15 PM UFC Fight Pass UFC Fight Pass UFC Fight Pass UFC Fight Pass UFC Fight Pass
France Australia Germany Italy New Zealand
Main Card
10:00 PM Kombat ESPN DAZN DAZN ESPN
Prelims
8:00 PM Kombat ESPN ESPN
Early Prelims
6:15 PM UFC Fight Pass UFC Fight Pass UFC Fight Pass UFC Fight Pass UFC Fight Pass
Japan Southeast Asia Sweden China
Main Card
10:00 PM DAZN Fox Sports Viaplay Kop Star Sports
Prelims
8:00 PM UFC Fight Pass
Early Prelims
6:15 PM UFC Fight Pass UFC Fight Pass UFC Fight Pass UFC Fight Pass

 


(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)

 

MMA Manifesto, Updates

Stream Live Sports With ESPN+

ESPN+ Free Trial!

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

More MMA Manifesto
Home