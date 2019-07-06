Jorge Masvidal's flying knee KO vs Ben Askren is fastest in UFC history (Video)

A number of records were broken during Saturday’s UFC 239 bout between Jorge Masvidal and Ben Askren, which is why the fight has generated a lot of conversation on social media.

Masvidal not only handed Askren his first-ever loss, but he also recorded the fastest-ever knockout in UFC history.

The fight was over before many even realized it had started, with Masvidal opening it up with a flying knee to knock out Askren. It lasted only five seconds, until Masvidal was named winner by knockout.

This man crazy your honor pic.twitter.com/XLGl6Kit9P — Kofie (@KofieYeboah) July 7, 2019

Not only that, he trolled the hell out of Askren afterward.

Usually don’t like this stuff, but all that shit askren was talking…. and I was really think the dad bod had this pic.twitter.com/H3nS8J2ei4 — gangstaTalkRight☠️☠️ (@ganstatalkRIGHT) July 7, 2019

That didn’t take long.