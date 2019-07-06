Jorge Masvidal's flying knee KO vs Ben Askren is fastest in UFC history (Video)

A number of records were broken during Saturday’s UFC 239 bout between Jorge Masvidal and Ben Askren, which is why the fight has generated a lot of conversation on social media.
Masvidal not only handed Askren his first-ever loss, but he also recorded the fastest-ever knockout in UFC history.
The fight was over before many even realized it had started, with Masvidal opening it up with a flying knee to knock out Askren. It lasted only five seconds, until Masvidal was named winner by knockout.
Not only that, he trolled the hell out of Askren afterward.
That didn’t take long.
Comments