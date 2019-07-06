Look: LeBron James reveals new LeBronland clothing line logo, hugs Anthony Davis

Lakers superstar LeBron James was courtside for the biggest on-court NBA event of the summer — along with a number of other celebrities and players.

James, along with Lonzo Ball and his brothers — elected to take in Friday night’s Knicks-Pelicans Summer League game. And while these teams will likely be near the bottom of the standings next season, this exhibition matchup was extremely compelling, with former Duke teammates RJ Barrett and Zion Williamson squaring off for the first time, seeing their first-ever NBA action.

As for LeBron, he’s nearly as good as marketing as he is on the court, so he, of course, used the opportunity of being in the spotlight to reveal his new LeBronland clothing line. Check out the hat he was wearing, which does a great job of hiding his often-criticized hairline.

The name sounds like his next move will be to open a theme park — and knowing LeBron, maybe he will.