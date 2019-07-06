official NBA Summer League 2019 Live Trail Blazers vs Pistons Free Online

The NBA Summer League a basketball game to watch today. The Trail Blazers will take on the Pistons on the opening night of the MGM Resorts Las Vegas Summer League. The Vegas NBA Summer League will tip off on Saturday at 3.30 pm ET. So, you can watch the game Vegas NBA summer league all games here between Trail Blazers vs Pistons Live Stream free online.

It’ll be our first chance to get a look at rookies Cody Martin and Jalen McDaniels, though we’ll miss out on seeing first round pick PJ Washington. Martin is expected to play both at the point and off the ball. It’ll be interesting to see how well he can run an offense at the professional level

It’s the second game in as many days for the Pistons, who blew away the Croatian team on Friday. In that game, Khyri Thomas scored 26 points, making 7 of 14 3-pointers. First-round draft pick Sekou Doumbouya did not play because of a sore right hamstring.

The 2019 Summer League edition of the Portland Trail Blazers begin their slate of games in Las Vegas with a tilt versus the Detroit Pistons Saturday afternoon at Thomas & Mack arena

While teams tend to prioritize improvement over wins at summer league — and rightfully so — the players on Portland’s roster have noted they’re motivated to repeat in Las Vegas after going undefeated on the way to being crowned tournament champions in 2018.

Saturday’s game is the first of four play-in games, with the results from those contests determining seeding once tournament play starts. Portland is guaranteed to play at least five games in Las Vegas