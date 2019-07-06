Shoutout to President Donald Trump for reading The Sports Daily

Featured Story

For the editorial team here at TSD, the highest of praise comes from you all — the readers.

The feedback we receive from you guys — especially when it’s positive, of course — makes our day. That’s what makes it all worth it. The long hours, seven-day weeks and fuel to grind 24/7, keeping up with the ever-changing news cycle in real-time — it’s powered by you all, and we can’t thank you enough for choosing to read our stuff.

So when we were sipping our morning coffee on Saturday, getting a social share from President Donald Trump — well, that made our day; hell, it made our weekend.

So yeah, the POTUS reads TSD, and that’s pretty cool.

[Note: Please no political comments/opinions in here…this post is strictly about sharing that particular article. Thanks!]

