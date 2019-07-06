Top gamE Raptors vs Warriors live stream Reddit Vegas NBA Summer League game

After besting Golden State for the 2019 NBA championship, Toronto has returned to Las Vegas to kick-off their Summer League tournament with a rematch against their old foe. The NBA Summer League a basketball game to watch today. The Raptors will take on the Warriors on the night of the MGM Resorts Las Vegas Summer League. The match will start at 12:00 am ET. So, you can watch the game between Raptors vs Warriors live stream free online here.

It’s been just a few weeks, but we’re already back watching the Raptors play the Warriors. Yes, after besting Golden State for the 2019 NBA championship, Toronto has returned to Las Vegas to kick-off their Summer League tournament with a rematch against their old foe. Are these two teams even remotely the same as the ones we watched fight it out in June? Definitely not. Are the stakes the same? Absolutely not. Does that matter? Ehhhhh, maybe just cover your eyes and ears and forget the rest of today’s news.

Toronto enters the league’s annual Las Vegas tournament — now bigger than ever — with a squad of known quantities (insofar as that’s possible to say) and a whole host of unknowns. In that first category are our friends from the Raptors 905, who also moonlighted on the main squad: Jordan Loyd, Malcolm Miller, and Chris Boucher. (There’s also Duane Notice, who we’re putting in the starting lineup below if only because of his existing familiarity with Toronto’s system.)

The latter group includes everyone else on the roster (for a refresher, see here). First and foremost among them is, of course, the Raptors’ 59th pick, 6’11” forward/centre Dewan Hernandez. What do we know about him so far? Please allow the Sun’s Ryan Wolstat to provide a bit of reporting:

How to watch Raptors vs Warriors NBA Summer league

