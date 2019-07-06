MMA Manifesto

UFC 239 Fighter Salaries, Incentive Pay, Attendance & Gate

UFC 239 Fighter Salaries, Incentive Pay, Attendance & Gate

MMA Manifesto

UFC 239 Fighter Salaries, Incentive Pay, Attendance & Gate

By July 6, 2019

By: |

Released by the Nevada State Athletic Commission, and first reported by MMA Junkie.

 

Attendance:  TBA
Gate:   TBA

 

Jon Jones:   $540,000 ($500,000 to show, $40,000 fight week incentive pay)

Thiago Silva:   $380,000 ($350,000 to show, $30,000 fight week incentive pay)

Amanda Nunes:   ($300,000 to show, $200,000 win bonus, $40,000 fight week incentive pay)

Holly Holm:   $330,000 ($300,000 to show, $30,000 fight week incentive pay)

Ben Askren:   ($210,000 to show, $160,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Jorge Masvidal:   ($100,000 to show, $100,000 win bonus, $15,000 fight week incentive pay)

Jan Blachowicz:   ($46,000 to show, $46,000 win bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Luke Rockhold:   ($200,000 to show, $150,000 win bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Michael Chiesa:   ($52,000 to show, $52,000 win bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Diego Sanchez:   ($103,000 to show, $103,000 win bonus, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)

Arnold Allen:   ($32,000 to show, $32,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Gilbert Melendez:   $210,000 ($200,000 to show, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Nohelin Hernandez:   ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Marlon Vera:   ($48,000 to show, $48,000 win bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Claudia Gadelha:   ($51,000 to show, $51,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Randa Markos:   ($30,000 to show, $30,000 win bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Alejandro Perez:   $47,000 ($42,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Song Yadong:   $94,000 ($45,000 to show, $45,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Jack Marshman:   $35,000 ($30,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Edmen Shahbazyan:   $35,500 ($16,000 to show, $16,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Ismail Naurdiev:   $17,500 ($14,000, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Julia Avila:   $23,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Pannie Kianzad:   $15,500 ($12,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

 

 

MMA Manifesto, MMA Manifesto Salary Data

Stream Live Sports With ESPN+

ESPN+ Free Trial!

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

More MMA Manifesto
Home