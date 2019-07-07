2019 NHL Free Agent And Trade Tracker

The NHL signing season is upon us and we will keep you covered with all the moves and latest news during free agent frenzy. Be sure to check back for updates.

July 6

Sabres add versatile Marcus Johansson on a two-year, $9 million deal

July 5

Avalanche seal the deal with RFA defenseman Nikita Zadorov with one-year, $3.2 million pact

Forward Nick Cousins, Habs agree to one-year, $1 million deal

Lightning, forward Carter Verhaeghe agree to new, undisclosed deal

Sabres, RFA forward Zemgus Girgensons re-up for one year, $1.6 million

Lightning avoid extended strife with RFA forward Cedric Paquette, dole out two-year, $3.3 million contract

Josh Leivo back with the Canucks on one-year, $1.5 million pact

Blue Jackets lock in blueliner Scott Harrington for three years, $4.9 million

July 4

Christian Wolanin re-ups with Senators, signing two-year, $1.8 million deal

Canadiens soothe Aho burn by signing defenseman Ben Chiarot to three-year, $10.5 million pact

Maple Leafs take care of business with recently acquired RFAs Alexander Kerfoot (four years, $14 million) and Cody Ceci (one year, $4.5 million)

July 3

Canadiens win the Phil Varone sweepstakes, ink veteran forward to one-year, $700,000 deal

July 2

Hurricanes announce they intend to match Canadiens’ offer sheet for forward Sebastian Aho, a five-year deal with an average annual cap hit of $8.45 million

Coyotes re-sign forward Lawson Crouse to three-year, $4.6 million deal

Sharks, defenseman Dalton Prout agree to one-year, $800,000 pact

Forward Mark Letestu inks one-year, $700,000 contract with Jets

Ducks ink forwards Blake Pietila, Andrew Poturalski to one-year, $700,000 deals

July 1

Maple Leafs, Avalanche complete four-player trade. Defenseman Tyson Barrie, forward Alexander Kerfoot and a 2020 sixth-round pick go to Toronto, while forward Nazem Kadri, D Calle Rosen and a 2020 third-round pick go to Colorado.



Hurricanes re-up with goaltender Petr Mrazek for two years, $6.25 million

Grade for the deal: B

Semyon Varlamov takes over Islanders’ crease, inking four-year, $20 million deal

Grade for the deal: B

Blackhawks sign bounce-back goalie Robin Lehner to one-year, $5 million deal

Grade for the deal: B+

Panthers sign defensemen Tommy Cross, Ethan Prow to two-year, $1.4 million contracts

Devils ink blueliner Matt Tennyson to two-year, $1.4 million deal

Netminder Vitek Vanecek inks three-year, $2.2 million contract with Capitals

Forward Ben Street, defenseman Dakota Mermis choose the Devils with one-year, $700,000 pacts

Islanders hang on to captain Anders Lee with seven-year, $49 million deal

Grade for the deal: B+

Kings land defenseman Joakim Ryan for one year, $725,000

Stars sign blueliner Reece Scarlett for one year, $700,000

Forward Martin Frk chooses Kings, signs for one year, $700,000

Flames ink defenseman Brandon Davidson, forward Byron Froese for one year, $700,000 each

Blues sign defenseman Derrick Pouliot, forwards Michael Vecchione and Nick Lappin to one-year, $700,000 contracts

Forward Evan Polei agrees to two-year, $1.85 million deal with Blues

Forwards Ryan Fitzgerald, Brendan Gaunce join Bruins on one-year, $700,000 contracts

Stars ink forward Tanner Kero to two-year, $1.4 million contract.

Defenseman Luke Witkowski joins Lightning on two-year, $1.4 million pact

Caps land forward Brendan Leipsic for one year, $700,000

Goaltender Zane McIntyre chooses Canucks for one year, $700,000

Forward Brett Ritchie signs with Bruins for one year, $1 million.

Bruins ink forward Par Lindholm to two-year, $1.4 million deal

Defenseman David Warsofsky back with the Penguins on a two-year, $1.4 million contract

Coyotes sign defenseman Aaron Ness, center Andy Miele to two-year $1.4 million deals

Veteran forward Beau Bennett joins the Coyotes on one-year, $700,000 pact

Center Nick Shore signs one-year, $750,000 deal with Maple Leafs

Oilers land forward Tomas Jurco on one-year, $750,000 deal

Defenseman Chris Bigras chooses Flyers for two years, $1.4 million

Flyers ink forward Kyle Criscuolo for one year, $700,000

Red Wings add to goaltending depth with two-year, $1.4 million deal for Calvin Pickard

Sammy Blais back with the Blues for one year, $850,000

Daniel Carr, Predators agree to one-year, $700,000 contract

Defenseman Patrik Nemeth joins Red Wings on two-year, $6 million deal

Panthers add veteran defenseman Anton Stralman for three years, $16.5 million

Jujhar Khaira sticks with Oilers on two years, $2.4 million deal

Leafs ink defenseman Kevin Gravel for one year, $700,000

Defenseman Tyler Wotherspoon joins Flyers on two-year, $1.4 million deal

Philly inks blueliner Andy Welinski for one year, $750,000

Devils add forward Wayne Simmonds on one-year, $5 million deal

Grade for the deal: B+

Nathan Walker joins Blues on two-year, $1.4 million deal

Brandon Pirri inks two-year, $1.55 million contract with Golden Knights

Tomas Nosek returns to Vegas with one-year, $1 million deal

Mike Smith signs with Oilers for one year, $2 million

Grade for the deal: C+

Kenny Agostino lands with Maple Leafs for two years, $1.4 million

Capitals sign forward Garnet Hathaway for four years, $6 million

Jordan Szwarz lands with Senators for one year, $800,000

Oilers sign Markus Granlund to one-year, $1.3 million deal

Colin Wilson signs one-year, $2.6 million contract with Avalanche

Avalanche sign Pierre-Edouard Bellemare to two-year, $3.6 million contract

Defenseman Nate Prosser signs with Flyers for two years, $1.4 million

Connor Clifton re-ups with Bruins with three-year, $3 million contract

Stars sign Joe Pavelski to three-year, $21 million contract

Grade for the deal: A-

Golden Knights ink forward Patrick Brown to two-year, $1.4 million deal

Forward Kurtis Gabriel, Flyers agree to one-year, $700,000 contract

Andy Andreoff lands with the Flyers on two-year, $1.5 million deal

Goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky chooses the Panthers, signs seven-year, $70 contract

Grade for the deal: B+

Stars add defenseman Andrej Sekera on one-year, $2 million deal

Flames ink goaltender Cam Talbot to one-year, $2.75 million contract

Grade for the deal: B-

Defenseman John Gilmour goes to Buffalo on one-year, $700,000 deal

Wild, forward Gabriel Dumont agree to two-year, $1.4 million pact

Alex Chiasson re-ups with Oilers on two-year, $4.3 million deal

Tyler Graovac chooses Canucks, signs one-year, $700,000 contract

Lightning add Curtis McElhinney for goaltending depth on two-year, $2.6 million deal

Gustav Nyquist signs with Blue Jackets for four years, $22 million

Grade for the deal: B+

Avalanche ink former Shark Joonas Donskoi to four-year, $15.6 million deal

Grade for the deal: A-

Oscar Fantenberg joins Canucks for one year, $850,000

Valtteri Filppula heads back to the Red Wings on two-year, $6 million contract

Brett Connolly lands with Panthers with four-year, $13 million deal

Grade for the deal: B

Blackhawks reach two-year, $4 million deal with David Kampf

Wild, Luke Johnson reach an agreement for two years, $1.4 million

Forward Curtis Lazar joins the Sabres on one-year, $700,000 contract

Defenseman Tyler Myers joins the Canucks for five years, $30 million

Grade for the deal: C+

Bruins ink netminder Maxime Lagace for one year, $700,000

Capitals, forward Richard Panik agree to four years, $11 million

Matt Duchene lands with the Predators for seven years, $56 million

Grade for the deal: A-

Sharks add defenseman Tim Heed for one year, $960,000

Forward Ryan Carpenter joins the Blackhawks on three-year, $3 million contract

Sabres add to goaltending depth with Andrew Hammond on one-year, $700,000 deal

Artemi Panarin chooses the Rangers, signs seven-year, $81.5 million contract

Grade for the deal: A

Sharks re-sign forward Timo Meier to four-year, $24 million deal

Wild sign Ryan Hartman to two-year, $3.8 million deal

Jean-Sebastien Dea inks one-year, $700,000 deal with Sabres

Mats Zuccarello lands with the Wild with five-year, $30 million deal

Grade for the deal: C-

Canucks ink veteran defenseman Jordie Benn to two-year, $4 million contract

Blue Jackets re-sign defenseman Ryan Murray to two-year, $9.2 million deal

Maple Leafs sign center Jason Spezza to one-year, $700,000 deal

Canadiens bolster goaltending depth, ink Keith Kinkaid to one-year, $1.75 million deal

Defenseman Nathan Beaulieu joins Jets on one-year, $1 million deal

Ex-Jets forward Brandon Tanev joins Penguins on six-year, $21 million deal

Grade for the deal: C-

Defenseman Ron Hainsey joins the Senators on one-year, $3.5 million deal

Luke Schenn added to Lightning blue line with one-year, $700,000 contract

Sabres land Jimmy Vesey from Rangers in exchange for 2021 third-round pick



Stars sign with ex-Ducks star Corey Perry to one-year, $1.5 million deal

Grade for the deal: B+

Blue Jackets re-sign goaltender Joonas Korpisalo to one-year, $1.15 million deal

Leafs grant Nikita Zaitsev trade wish with deal to Sens



Reports: Sens adding ex-Leafs Ron Hainsey, Tyler Ennis

June 29

Penguins trade Phil Kessel to Coyotes for Alex Galchenyuk



Maple Leafs ink goaltender Michael Hutchinson to one-year, $700,000 deal

Defenseman Martin Marincin re-signs with Maple Leafs for one year, $700,000

Capitals sign Mike Sgarbossa to two-year, $1.4 million contract

June 28

Toronto re-signs forward Kasperi Kapanen to three-year, $9.6 million deal

Forward Andreas Johnsson returns to Maple Leafs with four-year, $13.6 million contract

Blackhawks re-up with forward Dylan Sikura for two years, $1.5 million

RFA forward John Quenneville signs two-year, $1.5 million deal with Blackhawks

Hurricanes re-sign goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic for two years, $1.4 million

June 27

Defenseman Taylor Fedun, Stars agree on two-year, $1.475 million contract

Blues bring back Carl Gunnarsson with two-year, $3.5 million deal

June 26

Goaltender Brian Elliott returns to Flyers with one-year, $2 million deal

Canadiens retain blueliner Mike Reilly with two-year, $3 million contract

June 25

Ottawa re-signs defenseman Cody Boloubef to one-year, $800,000 deal

Blue Jackets retain defenseman Adam Clendening with two-year contract

June 24

Golden Knights, William Karlsson agree to eight-year, $47.2 million extension

Defenseman Steven Kampfer returns to Bruins with two-year, $1.6 million deal

Flyers ink blueliner Travis Sanheim to two-year, $6.5 million contract

Brad Hunt returns to the Wild with two-year, $1.4 million deal

June 22

Predators trade P.K. Subban to Devils for Steve Santini, Jeremy Davies, two second-round picks



June 20

Canucks extend the business relationship with Alexander Edler for two years, $12 million

June 19

Goaltender Marcus Hogberg sticks with the Senators on two-year, $1.4 million deal

Flyers ink trade acquisition Kevin Hayes to seven-year, $50 million contract

June 18

Defenseman Braydon Coburn signs two-year, $3.4 million deal with Lightning

June 17

Sharks retain star defenseman Erik Karlsson with eight-year, $92 million contract



Forward Anthony Duclair sticks with the Senators on one-year, $1.65 million deal

June 16

Capitals, Carl Hagelin agree to four-year, $11 million extension

June 14

Defenseman Gustav Olofsson stays with Canadiens on one-year, $700,000 contract

Islanders extend forward Jordan Eberle with five-year, $27.5 million dollar deal

June 7

Sabres hang on to forward Jeff Skinner with eight-year, $72 million extension

June 6

Forward Mattias Janmark returns to Dallas on one-year, $2.3 million deal

J.C. Lipon remains with the Jets with one-year, $700,000 contract

Stars elect to re-sign defenseman Roman Polak to one-year, $1.75 million deal

