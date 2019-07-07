2019 NHL Free Agent And Trade Tracker

The NHL signing season is upon us and we will keep you covered with all the moves and latest news during free agent frenzy. Be sure to check back for updates.
July 6
Sabres add versatile Marcus Johansson on a two-year, $9 million deal
July 5
Avalanche seal the deal with RFA defenseman Nikita Zadorov with one-year, $3.2 million pact
Forward Nick Cousins, Habs agree to one-year, $1 million deal
Lightning, forward Carter Verhaeghe agree to new, undisclosed deal
Sabres, RFA forward Zemgus Girgensons re-up for one year, $1.6 million
Lightning avoid extended strife with RFA forward Cedric Paquette, dole out two-year, $3.3 million contract
Josh Leivo back with the Canucks on one-year, $1.5 million pact
Blue Jackets lock in blueliner Scott Harrington for three years, $4.9 million
July 4
Christian Wolanin re-ups with Senators, signing two-year, $1.8 million deal
Canadiens soothe Aho burn by signing defenseman Ben Chiarot to three-year, $10.5 million pact
Maple Leafs take care of business with recently acquired RFAs Alexander Kerfoot (four years, $14 million) and Cody Ceci (one year, $4.5 million)
July 3
Canadiens win the Phil Varone sweepstakes, ink veteran forward to one-year, $700,000 deal
July 2
Hurricanes announce they intend to match Canadiens’ offer sheet for forward Sebastian Aho, a five-year deal with an average annual cap hit of $8.45 million
Coyotes re-sign forward Lawson Crouse to three-year, $4.6 million deal
Sharks, defenseman Dalton Prout agree to one-year, $800,000 pact
Forward Mark Letestu inks one-year, $700,000 contract with Jets
Ducks ink forwards Blake Pietila, Andrew Poturalski to one-year, $700,000 deals
July 1
Maple Leafs, Avalanche complete four-player trade. Defenseman Tyson Barrie, forward Alexander Kerfoot and a 2020 sixth-round pick go to Toronto, while forward Nazem Kadri, D Calle Rosen and a 2020 third-round pick go to Colorado.
Hurricanes re-up with goaltender Petr Mrazek for two years, $6.25 million
Grade for the deal: B
Semyon Varlamov takes over Islanders’ crease, inking four-year, $20 million deal
Grade for the deal: B
Blackhawks sign bounce-back goalie Robin Lehner to one-year, $5 million deal
Grade for the deal: B+
Panthers sign defensemen Tommy Cross, Ethan Prow to two-year, $1.4 million contracts
Devils ink blueliner Matt Tennyson to two-year, $1.4 million deal
Netminder Vitek Vanecek inks three-year, $2.2 million contract with Capitals
Forward Ben Street, defenseman Dakota Mermis choose the Devils with one-year, $700,000 pacts
Islanders hang on to captain Anders Lee with seven-year, $49 million deal
Grade for the deal: B+
Kings land defenseman Joakim Ryan for one year, $725,000
Stars sign blueliner Reece Scarlett for one year, $700,000
Forward Martin Frk chooses Kings, signs for one year, $700,000
Flames ink defenseman Brandon Davidson, forward Byron Froese for one year, $700,000 each
Blues sign defenseman Derrick Pouliot, forwards Michael Vecchione and Nick Lappin to one-year, $700,000 contracts
Forward Evan Polei agrees to two-year, $1.85 million deal with Blues
Forwards Ryan Fitzgerald, Brendan Gaunce join Bruins on one-year, $700,000 contracts
Stars ink forward Tanner Kero to two-year, $1.4 million contract.
Defenseman Luke Witkowski joins Lightning on two-year, $1.4 million pact
Caps land forward Brendan Leipsic for one year, $700,000
Goaltender Zane McIntyre chooses Canucks for one year, $700,000
Forward Brett Ritchie signs with Bruins for one year, $1 million.
Bruins ink forward Par Lindholm to two-year, $1.4 million deal
Defenseman David Warsofsky back with the Penguins on a two-year, $1.4 million contract
Coyotes sign defenseman Aaron Ness, center Andy Miele to two-year $1.4 million deals
Veteran forward Beau Bennett joins the Coyotes on one-year, $700,000 pact
Center Nick Shore signs one-year, $750,000 deal with Maple Leafs
Oilers land forward Tomas Jurco on one-year, $750,000 deal
Defenseman Chris Bigras chooses Flyers for two years, $1.4 million
Flyers ink forward Kyle Criscuolo for one year, $700,000
Red Wings add to goaltending depth with two-year, $1.4 million deal for Calvin Pickard
Sammy Blais back with the Blues for one year, $850,000
Daniel Carr, Predators agree to one-year, $700,000 contract
Defenseman Patrik Nemeth joins Red Wings on two-year, $6 million deal
Panthers add veteran defenseman Anton Stralman for three years, $16.5 million
Jujhar Khaira sticks with Oilers on two years, $2.4 million deal
Leafs ink defenseman Kevin Gravel for one year, $700,000
Defenseman Tyler Wotherspoon joins Flyers on two-year, $1.4 million deal
Philly inks blueliner Andy Welinski for one year, $750,000
Devils add forward Wayne Simmonds on one-year, $5 million deal
Grade for the deal: B+
Nathan Walker joins Blues on two-year, $1.4 million deal
Brandon Pirri inks two-year, $1.55 million contract with Golden Knights
Tomas Nosek returns to Vegas with one-year, $1 million deal
Mike Smith signs with Oilers for one year, $2 million
Grade for the deal: C+
Kenny Agostino lands with Maple Leafs for two years, $1.4 million
Capitals sign forward Garnet Hathaway for four years, $6 million
Jordan Szwarz lands with Senators for one year, $800,000
Oilers sign Markus Granlund to one-year, $1.3 million deal
Colin Wilson signs one-year, $2.6 million contract with Avalanche
Avalanche sign Pierre-Edouard Bellemare to two-year, $3.6 million contract
Defenseman Nate Prosser signs with Flyers for two years, $1.4 million
Connor Clifton re-ups with Bruins with three-year, $3 million contract
Stars sign Joe Pavelski to three-year, $21 million contract
Grade for the deal: A-
Golden Knights ink forward Patrick Brown to two-year, $1.4 million deal
Forward Kurtis Gabriel, Flyers agree to one-year, $700,000 contract
Andy Andreoff lands with the Flyers on two-year, $1.5 million deal
Goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky chooses the Panthers, signs seven-year, $70 contract
Grade for the deal: B+
Stars add defenseman Andrej Sekera on one-year, $2 million deal
Flames ink goaltender Cam Talbot to one-year, $2.75 million contract
Grade for the deal: B-
Defenseman John Gilmour goes to Buffalo on one-year, $700,000 deal
Wild, forward Gabriel Dumont agree to two-year, $1.4 million pact
Alex Chiasson re-ups with Oilers on two-year, $4.3 million deal
Tyler Graovac chooses Canucks, signs one-year, $700,000 contract
Lightning add Curtis McElhinney for goaltending depth on two-year, $2.6 million deal
Gustav Nyquist signs with Blue Jackets for four years, $22 million
Grade for the deal: B+
Avalanche ink former Shark Joonas Donskoi to four-year, $15.6 million deal
Grade for the deal: A-
Oscar Fantenberg joins Canucks for one year, $850,000
Valtteri Filppula heads back to the Red Wings on two-year, $6 million contract
Brett Connolly lands with Panthers with four-year, $13 million deal
Grade for the deal: B
Blackhawks reach two-year, $4 million deal with David Kampf
Wild, Luke Johnson reach an agreement for two years, $1.4 million
Forward Curtis Lazar joins the Sabres on one-year, $700,000 contract
Defenseman Tyler Myers joins the Canucks for five years, $30 million
Grade for the deal: C+
Bruins ink netminder Maxime Lagace for one year, $700,000
Capitals, forward Richard Panik agree to four years, $11 million
Matt Duchene lands with the Predators for seven years, $56 million
Grade for the deal: A-
Sharks add defenseman Tim Heed for one year, $960,000
Forward Ryan Carpenter joins the Blackhawks on three-year, $3 million contract
Sabres add to goaltending depth with Andrew Hammond on one-year, $700,000 deal
Artemi Panarin chooses the Rangers, signs seven-year, $81.5 million contract
Grade for the deal: A
Sharks re-sign forward Timo Meier to four-year, $24 million deal
Wild sign Ryan Hartman to two-year, $3.8 million deal
Jean-Sebastien Dea inks one-year, $700,000 deal with Sabres
Mats Zuccarello lands with the Wild with five-year, $30 million deal
Grade for the deal: C-
Canucks ink veteran defenseman Jordie Benn to two-year, $4 million contract
Blue Jackets re-sign defenseman Ryan Murray to two-year, $9.2 million deal
Maple Leafs sign center Jason Spezza to one-year, $700,000 deal
Canadiens bolster goaltending depth, ink Keith Kinkaid to one-year, $1.75 million deal
Defenseman Nathan Beaulieu joins Jets on one-year, $1 million deal
Ex-Jets forward Brandon Tanev joins Penguins on six-year, $21 million deal
Grade for the deal: C-
Defenseman Ron Hainsey joins the Senators on one-year, $3.5 million deal
Luke Schenn added to Lightning blue line with one-year, $700,000 contract
Sabres land Jimmy Vesey from Rangers in exchange for 2021 third-round pick
Stars sign with ex-Ducks star Corey Perry to one-year, $1.5 million deal
Grade for the deal: B+
Blue Jackets re-sign goaltender Joonas Korpisalo to one-year, $1.15 million deal
Leafs grant Nikita Zaitsev trade wish with deal to Sens
Reports: Sens adding ex-Leafs Ron Hainsey, Tyler Ennis
June 29
Penguins trade Phil Kessel to Coyotes for Alex Galchenyuk
Maple Leafs ink goaltender Michael Hutchinson to one-year, $700,000 deal
Defenseman Martin Marincin re-signs with Maple Leafs for one year, $700,000
Capitals sign Mike Sgarbossa to two-year, $1.4 million contract
June 28
Toronto re-signs forward Kasperi Kapanen to three-year, $9.6 million deal
Forward Andreas Johnsson returns to Maple Leafs with four-year, $13.6 million contract
Blackhawks re-up with forward Dylan Sikura for two years, $1.5 million
RFA forward John Quenneville signs two-year, $1.5 million deal with Blackhawks
Hurricanes re-sign goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic for two years, $1.4 million
June 27
Defenseman Taylor Fedun, Stars agree on two-year, $1.475 million contract
Blues bring back Carl Gunnarsson with two-year, $3.5 million deal
June 26
Goaltender Brian Elliott returns to Flyers with one-year, $2 million deal
Canadiens retain blueliner Mike Reilly with two-year, $3 million contract
June 25
Ottawa re-signs defenseman Cody Boloubef to one-year, $800,000 deal
Blue Jackets retain defenseman Adam Clendening with two-year contract
June 24
Golden Knights, William Karlsson agree to eight-year, $47.2 million extension
Defenseman Steven Kampfer returns to Bruins with two-year, $1.6 million deal
Flyers ink blueliner Travis Sanheim to two-year, $6.5 million contract
Brad Hunt returns to the Wild with two-year, $1.4 million deal
June 22
Predators trade P.K. Subban to Devils for Steve Santini, Jeremy Davies, two second-round picks
June 20
Canucks extend the business relationship with Alexander Edler for two years, $12 million
June 19
Goaltender Marcus Hogberg sticks with the Senators on two-year, $1.4 million deal
Flyers ink trade acquisition Kevin Hayes to seven-year, $50 million contract
June 18
Defenseman Braydon Coburn signs two-year, $3.4 million deal with Lightning
June 17
Sharks retain star defenseman Erik Karlsson with eight-year, $92 million contract
Forward Anthony Duclair sticks with the Senators on one-year, $1.65 million deal
June 16
Capitals, Carl Hagelin agree to four-year, $11 million extension
June 14
Defenseman Gustav Olofsson stays with Canadiens on one-year, $700,000 contract
Islanders extend forward Jordan Eberle with five-year, $27.5 million dollar deal
June 7
Sabres hang on to forward Jeff Skinner with eight-year, $72 million extension
June 6
Forward Mattias Janmark returns to Dallas on one-year, $2.3 million deal
J.C. Lipon remains with the Jets with one-year, $700,000 contract
Stars elect to re-sign defenseman Roman Polak to one-year, $1.75 million deal
