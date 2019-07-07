Heat Wave in Philly...

This is the worst EYE can remember in a long time — hot town, summer in the city stuff.
Just checking in. Maybe just to say hello, was off the grid for a few days…
My apologies for offering absolutely nothing original, and I’ve run out of ready-to-go historical articles and clinical discussions on the Eagles.
All I have in honor of the heat wave is a somewhat dehydrated report on the latest NFL pool from Vegas— bet on the eventual 2019 MVP!
Seems like it’s more a bet on which team you think will go deep or win it all, and in that sense the Eagles are well-represented by Carson Wentz at 10-1 odds:
|Player
|Odds (as of 6/25/19)
|Patrick Mahomes, QB, Chiefs
|4/1
|Aaron Rodgers, QB, Packers
|8/1
|Andrew Luck, QB, Colts
|8/1
|Carson Wentz, QB, Eagles
|10/1
|Drew Brees, QB, Saints
|10/1
|Tom Brady, QB, Patriots
|12/1
|Philip Rivers, QB, Chargers
|14/1
|Russell Wilson, QB, Seahawks
|14/1
|Ben Roethlisberger, QB, Steelers
|25/1
|Matt Ryan, QB, Falcons
|25/1
|Baker Mayfield, QB, Browns
|25/1
|Jared Goff, QB, Rams
|60/1
|Deshaun Watson, QB, Texans
|60/1
|Cam Newton, QB, Panthers
|60/1
|Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Cowboys
|60/1
|Matthew Stafford, QB, Lions
|80/1
|Alvin Kamara, RB, Saints
|80/1
|Christian McCaffrey, RB, Panthers
|80/1
|Jimmy Garoppolo, QB, 49ers
|80/1
|Kirk Cousins, QB, Vikings
|80/1
|Saquon Barkley, RB, Giants
|80/1
Comments