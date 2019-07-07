Eagles

Heat Wave in Philly...

Heat Wave in Philly...

Eagles

Heat Wave in Philly...

By July 7, 2019

By: |

This is the worst EYE can remember in a long time — hot town, summer in the city stuff.

Just checking in. Maybe just to say hello, was off the grid for a few days…

My apologies for offering absolutely nothing original, and I’ve run out of ready-to-go historical articles and clinical discussions on the Eagles.

All I have in honor of the heat wave is a somewhat dehydrated report on the latest NFL pool from Vegas— bet on the eventual 2019 MVP!

Seems like it’s more a bet on which team you think will go deep or win it all, and in that sense the Eagles are well-represented by Carson Wentz at 10-1 odds:

Player Odds (as of 6/25/19)
 Patrick Mahomes, QB, Chiefs 4/1
 Aaron Rodgers, QB, Packers 8/1
 Andrew Luck, QB, Colts 8/1
 Carson Wentz, QB, Eagles 10/1
 Drew Brees, QB, Saints 10/1
 Tom Brady, QB, Patriots 12/1
 Philip Rivers, QB, Chargers 14/1
 Russell Wilson, QB, Seahawks 14/1
 Ben Roethlisberger, QB, Steelers 25/1
 Matt Ryan, QB, Falcons 25/1
 Baker Mayfield, QB, Browns 25/1
 Jared Goff, QB, Rams 60/1
 Deshaun Watson, QB, Texans 60/1
 Cam Newton, QB, Panthers 60/1
 Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Cowboys 60/1
 Matthew Stafford, QB, Lions 80/1
 Alvin Kamara, RB, Saints 80/1
 Christian McCaffrey, RB, Panthers 80/1
 Jimmy Garoppolo, QB, 49ers 80/1
 Kirk Cousins, QB, Vikings 80/1
 Saquon Barkley, RB, Giants 80/1

Eagles

Stream Live Sports With ESPN+

ESPN+ Free Trial!

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

More Eagles
Home