Look: Baker Mayfield, hot girlfriend Emily Wilkinson get married in Malibu

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield enters his sophomore season with a year of NFL experience under his belt, and also, a wedding ring.

Mayfield and his beautiful girlfriend, Emily Wilkinson, got married in Malibu, California, over the weekend. It appeared to be a fairly intimate, personal celebration, with their closest friends and family, according to the photos, which you can check out below.

The two reflected on their big weekend in this video, and it appeared they’re both still feeling the post-wedding high that comes along with it.

And since we’ve all seen plenty of Mayfield, in case you’re interested, here are some more photos of Emily (and him).

Congrats to the happy couple!