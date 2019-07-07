Look: Baker Mayfield, hot girlfriend Emily Wilkinson get married in Malibu

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield enters his sophomore season with a year of NFL experience under his belt, and also, a wedding ring.
Mayfield and his beautiful girlfriend, Emily Wilkinson, got married in Malibu, California, over the weekend. It appeared to be a fairly intimate, personal celebration, with their closest friends and family, according to the photos, which you can check out below.
The two reflected on their big weekend in this video, and it appeared they’re both still feeling the post-wedding high that comes along with it.
And since we’ve all seen plenty of Mayfield, in case you’re interested, here are some more photos of Emily (and him).
View this post on Instagram
Still on cloud 9 after an unforgettable first Derby weekend. Thank you @phantomfireworks and @slotus1 for showing us the ropes! 🐎 Dress: @bcbgmaxazria Clutch: @naturalizer Earrings: @stellaandruby Necklace: @kendrascott Bake’s Suit: @toddsnyderny Hair: @randi_dandee MUA: @makeupbysin
View this post on Instagram
I woke up today feeling so extremely grateful. It’s no exaggeration to say the past six months or so have been a whirlwind. From unexpectedly meeting the man of the dreams, to uprooting and moving my life from LA to Cleveland in the matter of 6 months. Quitting my job, getting engaged, buying a house, leaving my siblings, planning a wedding cross country… the list goes on. Life is so strange, and while all of this could be overwhelming, it has been SO much fun and the best adventure I could’ve asked for. I have the greatest blessing in my fiancé who I love more and more every day…. his family is everything I could’ve hoped for in in-laws…and of course, my biggest cheering section (Mom, Dad, Annie, Ben, and Sammy) still remain the glue that keeps my sanity intact and life so fun. Life is damn good……. and today, while I sipped my lemon water and coffee in my quiet new Cleveland home, I took some time to reflect and be grateful. ❤️🌹
Congrats to the happy couple!
