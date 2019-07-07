Look: Kendall Jenner spotted with, dating Lakers star Kyle Kuzma

Kendall Jenner is a powerful woman who has dated a number of powerful men — many of them athletes.

Jenner most recently was in a long-term, long-distance relationship with 76ers star Ben Simmons. There was talk about her wanting him to relocate to Los Angeles, which obviously was not possible, given his contractual obligation to the Sixers, and maybe that’s why she allegedly cheated on him a number of times.

And while the two haven’t been broken up for very long, it appears Jenner has moved on — to another NBA star, one who, this time, lives in Los Angeles.

Jenner was spotted on a yacht with Lakers star Kyle Kuzma, celebrating the Fourth of July in Malibu, California. It was reported by E! News that the two are dating, and they appeared to be pretty happy alongside each other on that particular day, judging by these photos that were posted on Jenner’s Instagram live story.

Kendall Jenner and NBA player Kyle Kuzma on a boat in Malibu Jul 4, 2019. pic.twitter.com/uH6Rflqc2u — kendallnicole.style (@KendallNStyle) July 6, 2019

We wonder if Kuz has introduced Jenner to LeBron James yet.