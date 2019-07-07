Soccer Action Mexico vs USA live stream Gold Cup final 2019 Full Free HD online

Are You ready today’s battle between Mexico vs USA live stream on Reddit? Viewers, Check out for the Soccer streams Reddit guide to watching the biggest Soccer final online here. For every single soccer fan, nothing can be overwhelming news than the final of the CONCACAF Gold Cup Final. The time has almost arrived and you can watch every minute of the match and build-up with a Mexico vs USA live stream of the Gold Cup final from absolutely anywhere in the world.

USA are back on the biggest stage for the Seven time winner & probably just about the favorites to take the CONCACAF Gold Cup trophy back to their corner of the USA

The United States advanced to the final after beating Jamaica 3-1 in the semifinals, while Mexico advanced to the final after beating Haiti 1-0 on a penalty kick in extra time in the semifinals. The United States won the 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup with a 2-1 win over Jamaica

It all goes down TONIGHT‼️🏆 Your #USMNT is ready to take on 🇲🇽 tonight in the @GoldCup Final! Match Preview 📰: https://t.co/7EHKtdFfIh pic.twitter.com/LCYjLFI59V — U.S. Soccer MNT (@USMNT) July 7, 2019

The 2019 Gold Cup final is one that marks the latest chapter in the United States vs. Mexico rivalry. All the talk about how the power pendulum had shifted in CONCACAF was for naught, as the USMNT and Mexico advanced to the final to set a familiar feel. This is the first USA-Mexico matchup in a Gold Cup final since 2011, when Mexico won 4-2 at the Rose Bowl. Now, 8 years later, they go again for the chance to hoist the Gold Cup trophy.

Looking back on the tournament thus far, I’m not sure Josh Sargent gets a minute of playing time. With Berhalter choosing to start Zardes, a player who clearly was comfortable and versed in the game plan, and leftover minutes to bring Altidore to full fitness, I’m not really sure that Sargent gets on the field (especially with him not getting many minutes in the spring). However, Sargent happens to have the skillset to do the job that Berhalter seems to want out of his striker, a good deal more so than Zardes. Sargent can pass, he’s comfortable in possession, and he can check into the midfield. This team functions super well with Altidore out there, but I’m honestly wondering if that striker role is now being specially tailored for Sargent to take it in the next few years.

We’ve now seen great performances from both Nick Lima and Reggie Cannon out at rightback. Right now, I’m comfortable with either of them playing in that spot against Mexico. And that ought to make DeAndre Yedlin nervous for his starting spot. Yedlin’s had problems with the national team. He’s overly reliant on his speed, both in defending and in attack. With Cannon and Lima making these kinds of runs, with the excellent crossing we’ve seen from them through this tournament, I think the Newcastle defender ought to take notice.

The goal conceded was the first, and so far, only goal the USMNT has let in this entire Gold Cup. That far exceeds Mexico’s defensive efforts, and is WAY better than anything people were expecting following the losses to Jamaica and Venezuela in the tune up matches. The US has clearly been strong in defense.