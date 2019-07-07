Tweet of the Moment

"My coming from Russia, it helps that I can explain why things work the way they do. I know both sides. Where they're coming from, and this side, too."@Iya_Gavri has been integral in Alexander Yelesin and Artyom Zagidulin getting acclimatized to #yyc. https://t.co/HdLGFCmweK — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) July 7, 2019

I’m as big a baseball fan as I am hockey, and I recall a baseball team who once didn’t have a Spanish speaking member of the coaching staff, and as a result, never really had a good player from Latin America, despite Hispanic players accounting for a broad cross section of the players. Anyways, I thought about this when I saw this story. Sure, it’s nice that the Flames have a Russian translator, but given the global draw of NHL players, the translator budget for players must be out of control.