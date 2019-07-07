MMA Manifesto

UFC 239 Pick 'Em Results

UFC 239 Pick 'Em Results

MMA Manifesto

UFC 239 Pick 'Em Results

By July 7, 2019

By: |

 

Congratulations to Sam K. for winning our UFC 239  Pick ‘Em Contest!  Next Pick ‘Em action will be for UFC Fight Night: dos Anjos vs Edwards on July 20th. Thanks for playing!

 

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

 

Consensus Picks

Jon Jones – 97%
Amanda Nunes – 68%
Ben Askren – 74%
Luke Rockhold – 79%
Michael Chiesa – 79%

Consensus Overall Record in 2019: 56-36 (61%)

 


UFC 239 Pick ‘Em Results

1 Sam K 10
2 Nathan H. 9
3 Caleb 7
3 Kyle brooking 7
5 Derek Imm 6
5 Heriberto Rivera 6
5 Jake Taylor 6
5 MMAinVA 6
5 Neil H. 6
5 Roderick 6
11 Cameron Walsh 5
11 Glen Purvis 5
11 James Weise 5
11 Ricardo Metalero 5
11 Steve Risk 5
16 CDN420 4
16 Isaac 4
16 Justin Chilcott 4
16 Michael J. 4
16 Robert Oakes 4
16 Rodney 4
16 The MMA Manifesto 4
16 theJawas 4
24 Barry Oh 3
24 Dave K. 3
24 Herman Martinez 3
24 larry chaput 3
24 ryanC 3
29 Brandon Kaplan 2
29 Dylan 2
29 Emma Vreeland 2
29 Mark Brennan 2
29 Sternfan74 2
29 Zoltan Szorfi 2
35 Vic Rattanasithy 1

 

 

2019 Overall Top Ten

1 Nathan H. 117
2 Brandon Kaplan 114
3 Dave K. 112
3 Neil H. 112
5 MMAinVA 111
6 Michael J. 109
7 CDN420 108
8 Cameron Walsh 104
9 The MMA Manifesto 103
10 Glen Purvis 102
10 Herman Martinez 102

 

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)

 

MMA Manifesto

Stream Live Sports With ESPN+

ESPN+ Free Trial!

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

More MMA Manifesto
Home