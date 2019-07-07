Congratulations to Sam K. for winning our UFC 239 Pick ‘Em Contest! Next Pick ‘Em action will be for UFC Fight Night: dos Anjos vs Edwards on July 20th. Thanks for playing!

Consensus Picks

Jon Jones – 97%

Amanda Nunes – 68%

Ben Askren – 74%

Luke Rockhold – 79%

Michael Chiesa – 79%

Consensus Overall Record in 2019: 56-36 (61%)



UFC 239 Pick ‘Em Results

1 Sam K 10 2 Nathan H. 9 3 Caleb 7 3 Kyle brooking 7 5 Derek Imm 6 5 Heriberto Rivera 6 5 Jake Taylor 6 5 MMAinVA 6 5 Neil H. 6 5 Roderick 6 11 Cameron Walsh 5 11 Glen Purvis 5 11 James Weise 5 11 Ricardo Metalero 5 11 Steve Risk 5 16 CDN420 4 16 Isaac 4 16 Justin Chilcott 4 16 Michael J. 4 16 Robert Oakes 4 16 Rodney 4 16 The MMA Manifesto 4 16 theJawas 4 24 Barry Oh 3 24 Dave K. 3 24 Herman Martinez 3 24 larry chaput 3 24 ryanC 3 29 Brandon Kaplan 2 29 Dylan 2 29 Emma Vreeland 2 29 Mark Brennan 2 29 Sternfan74 2 29 Zoltan Szorfi 2 35 Vic Rattanasithy 1

2019 Overall Top Ten

1 Nathan H. 117 2 Brandon Kaplan 114 3 Dave K. 112 3 Neil H. 112 5 MMAinVA 111 6 Michael J. 109 7 CDN420 108 8 Cameron Walsh 104 9 The MMA Manifesto 103 10 Glen Purvis 102 10 Herman Martinez 102

