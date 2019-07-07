Watch: Alex Morgan shows off sexy side, twerks to celebrate World Cup win

The United States Women’s National Team showed their mettle over the past two weeks, beating England, France and the Netherlands, clearly earning the World Cup trophy.

Both England and France were ranked in the top five in the world, so to play and defeat them in consecutive matches was thoroughly impressive.

And they didn’t show any signs of letting down on Sunday, either, defeating the Netherlands in the final with ease — 2-0.

The celebrating began on the field, then quickly spread into the locker room, where players danced, sang and enjoyed themselves.

Oh, and as for star striker Alex Morgan — she twerked.

Yowza.