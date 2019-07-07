Watch US Women's National Team lift World Cup trophy after win

The United States Women’s National Team entered World Cup competition ranked No. 1 in the world, with a lot of pressure to perform, and high expectations as well.

And they showed that they are, indeed, a class above the rest of their competition — winning every match in the tournament, including two wins over top-five teams (England, France).

A quarterfinal-round match against host country France was a brutal draw, especially having to place England just a few days later, but USWNT pulled off 2-1 victories in both matches.

They didn’t let the pressure of the World Cup final affect them, either, as they calmly walked away with a 2-0 victory over the Netherlands, and thoroughly enjoyed celebrating after, as any team would. Check out the powerful moment when they lifted the trophy.

USA win women's soccer World Cup. They beat the Netherlands 2–0 to retain the trophy. The team were worthy winners with great pace & energy in their matches. BBC pics. pic.twitter.com/n7QpGuJCb3 — G. L' TV, News & Sports Mix. (@ougloss) July 7, 2019

Awesome.