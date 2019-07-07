Watch US Women's National Team lift World Cup trophy after win

The United States Women’s National Team entered World Cup competition ranked No. 1 in the world, with a lot of pressure to perform, and high expectations as well.
And they showed that they are, indeed, a class above the rest of their competition — winning every match in the tournament, including two wins over top-five teams (England, France).
A quarterfinal-round match against host country France was a brutal draw, especially having to place England just a few days later, but USWNT pulled off 2-1 victories in both matches.
They didn’t let the pressure of the World Cup final affect them, either, as they calmly walked away with a 2-0 victory over the Netherlands, and thoroughly enjoyed celebrating after, as any team would. Check out the powerful moment when they lifted the trophy.
Awesome.
