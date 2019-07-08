Different Types of Slot Machines

Introduction

Slot machines provide gamblers with utmost pleasure and amusement. When you find an appropriate online casino, you will also reveal numerous slot option casinoluv. Don’t get confused with all the available options. Even professional players relish in the number of slot options and find them overwhelming. Read this article for further explanations.

Types of Slot Machines

There is a countless number of slot machines all around. All machines appear with basic rules and similar gameplay. In order to win, just match symbols and create winning combinations. We recommend switching from one to another slot machine to test different options.

Number of Reels

Slot machines differ in a number of reels. In most cases, you will find 5-reel machines like Starburst from NetEnt. Over the previous period, we could take advantage of 3-reel slots which were connected to tradition. In modern times we can encounter cascading reels and colossal reel slots.

Number of Paylines

Slots also differentiate in a number of paylines. Single line slots include only one payline as opposed to multi-line slots which appear with multi-lines. Slots with a number of paylines provide customers with more winning opportunities.

Loose vs Tight Slot Machines

If you are a newcomer in the casino world, you will probably wonder about the difference between loose and tight slots. Loose machines provide 97% or more return to player rate. Tight slots ensure RTP rate lower than 94%. RTP indicates payback to players over the certain period of time.

Video Slots

Video slots belong to the most popular machines. They represent all machines with more than three pay lines and higher winning chance than classic options. Video slots typically feature bonus offers, free spins, amazing graphics and similar.

Flat Top vs Progressive Slots

Each slot machine has winning potential. However, progressive jackpots represent the most lucrative options for users. With these slots, you can earn without limits. Slot games usually have one or multiple jackpots which increase over time. The best example of progressive slot turns to be Mega Moolah powered by Microgaming.

3D Slots

If you look for 3D slots, check leading software providers. For example, Betsoft offers a range of 3D slots with amazing features and stunning graphics.

AWP or SWP Slots

Slot machines which take place in public or arcade houses include AWP and SWP labels. Amusement with Prize and Skill with Prize slots provide lower winnings compared to video slots. These machines could require some skills but they generally connected with luck

Conclusion

Slot machines are really amazing and award-winning opportunities. It is high time to embrace the opportunity and start playing favorite machines.