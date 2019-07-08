Free Backgammon Joins the Competitive Games Online Scene!

In comparison to backgammon, the internet is a novel invention. The oldest and most popular board game dates back to about 5000 years in the past. Carefree people have been playing backgammon all around the world long before the advent of other leisure activities and digital games.

And now backgammon is experiencing a whole new popularity boom.

With free backgammon games allowing avid players to enjoy their favorite competitive game from the comfort of their homes, it’s safe to assume that this ancient game will explode and go viral any day soon. And trust us when we tell you – you’ll want to be around when that happens.

Here’s everything you need to know about the new-age backgammon.

What Is Backgammon?

Backgammon involves two players, a game board, and 30 checkers.

Because each player starts the game with 15 chip pieces, backgammon is often compared to similar games such as checkers and chess. One big difference between them is that backgammon includes a dice that dictates how checkers are moving around by determining the number of pips.

Another big difference between backgammon and chess is that backgammon pieces move along triangles, not squares. The backgammon board has 24 spaces or points for players to strategize with in order to move their pieces around after the die is cast and finally get them home.

Since there is a dice that determines some of the outcomes, we usually say for backgammon that this is the game of both skill and luck. Though there is an element of randomness in backgammon, an observant and experienced player can always make the dice work in his or her favor.

How Can I Start Competing?

Traditionally, backgammon is played on a wooden board. There are still old-fashioned tournaments you can enroll – just ask around your neighborhood how to find the nearest backgammon club. The question is, why go to all that trouble when you can play backgammon on your phone?

We must warn you that this is a highly competitive game with a lot of online players.

Then again, popular online casinos offer backgammon games for everyone’s skill and taste. Not only will you be able to play by the ancient rules on a highly realistic virtual board, but you’ll also be able to join tournaments where players and strategies are adjusted to your experience level.

The only thing you need to do is find the best board.

In order to qualify and enter backgammon multiplayer games – most online casinos allow you to choose between a 4-player and 8-player mode – you usually need to pay a small entry fee instead of a bet. It’s needless to say that the tournament champion gets all the winnings in the end.

What Other Games Are Available?

If you ever grow tired of playing competitive backgammon, you can always hit the pause and take a breather by playing other backgammon-themed games. These games usually have slightly different rules, but the essence of backgammon is the same, which makes them a great practice.

We recommend Backgammon Blitz, a fast-paced version with 20 seconds per one game.

Alternatively, you can try Custom Boards, where pieces are set in non-standard formations.

But if you want to take a break from backgammon altogether, there are plenty of other games you can enjoy. About 48% of casino visitors still play online slots, so feel free to try your luck while honing your winning backgammon strategy. They say that online slots are the future of casinos.

Why Are So Many Games Getting Online Versions?

Backgammon is only one of these old-school games that have recently been digitized. There are a couple of reasons why modern-day players are far more interested in online versions of their favorite games. Technically speaking, they look better and feel more exciting, but there’s more.

Playing online games is so fun because it is easy and convenient.

Thanks to the latest technology and fast internet connections, you can always count on a high-quality game to help you relax or kill the time. You can play your favorite backgammon game whenever you want and wherever you are – while commuting to work or hopelessly trying to fall asleep.

Conclusion

By 2024, the online casino market will be worth $96.89 billion.

And who knows? Perhaps by then, you’ll be a self-made millionaire or maybe you’ll be enjoying a game of backgammon with your kids. Be it digitized or not, this competitive board game is one of the most exciting and rewarding leisure activities of all times. Start playing backgammon now!