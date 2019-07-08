LeBron James to switch positions, play point guard for Lakers

Part of what makes LeBron James so great is that he can play every position on the floor, and apparently, he’ll be taking on a bit of a different role next season.

James often plays the 3 or the 4, as his size, as well as blend of power and athleticism allow him to play both positions.

But this season will be a bit different, as James will reportedly be running the point.

Yahoo Sources: Los Angeles Lakers intend to move LeBron James to the starting point guard position. https://t.co/is6BPo5W0q — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) July 8, 2019

This move is likely happening to help the 34-year-old James preserve his body. Matching up against a smaller, more athletic player on the perimeter is much easier than banging around against physical, big men in the paint, which takes a toll on one’s body.