Russell Westbrook trade to Miami Heat talks gaining steam

Fans took note when talk of the Miami Heat “liking” Russell Westbrook began circulating over the weekend, and understandably so. We wrote about it, saying that it could eventually cause a trade to come to fruition, as that’s how business in the NBA is done.

Remember, Anthony Davis once said he’d “love” to play with LeBron James, and a few months later he requested a trade to the Lakers. Where there’s smoke, there’s fire.

That’s why the Oklahoma City Thunder fire sale is particularly interesting, with the franchise apparently committed to a full-scale build. As such, it sure looks like Russell Westbrook wants out, after 11 years with the team.

The problem, however, is that Westbrook has an absolutely brutal contract, and he’s also a ball-dominant, Type-A guy, so it’s hard to pair him with other superstars. But the Heat do seem legitimately interested in trading for him, and a recent report by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski suggests as much.

Story filed to ESPN: In aftermath of Paul George’s departure, OKC star Russell Westbrook is welcoming to idea of Sam Presti engineering a trade that would bring an end to his illustrious 11-year Thunder tenure. Miami's expressed interest, a destination that appeals to Westbrook. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 8, 2019

Pairing Westbrook alongside Jimmy Butler would make for great TV, but it’d be hard to see that marriage working out long-term.