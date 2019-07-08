Snoop Dogg sounds off on US Soccer, demands equal pay for women (Video)

Rap mogul Snoop Dogg has no problem speaking his mind if he feels strong about a particular subject — even if it’s a topic of discussion he’s not really even all that educated about, apparently.

Snoop took to Instagram to congratulate the US Women’s National Team for winning their fourth World Cup.

Not only that, though, he used the moment to lobby for equal pay between men and women, pointing out that the USWNT players only make $90,000 apiece for winning, while those on USMNT would make $500,000.

Maybe US Soccer knows the men will never win, so they’re incentivizing them with a ridiculously high compensation.