Tennys Sandgren upsets Fabio Fognini at Wimbledon

The 12th seed of the men’s single draw, Fabio Fognini of Italy has been knocked out of Wimbledon and he was beaten on Saturday by an American, in 27 year-old Tennys Sandgren of Gallatin, TN. On Saturday in the third round, Sandgren beat Fognini 6-3, 7-6, 6-3.

Sandgren, who is ranked 94th in the world, delivered 13 aces and won 20 more points than Fognini, as he had 123 total points compared to Fognini’s 103. However the major reason why Sandgren beat Fognini came down to unforced errors. Fognini had 37 unforced errors, compared to Sandgren, who only had 18.

Sandgren is one of two American men who won on Saturday and advanced to the round of 16. The other is Sam Querrey of San Francisco, CA, who beat John Millman of Australia, 7-6, 7-6, 6-3.

The victories over Millman and Fognini were impressive when you consider the fact that both players have had some impressive results in majors in the past. Millman reached the quarterfinals of the 2018 United States Open (where he beat the great Roger Federer of Switzerland in the fourth round) and Fognini has reached the quarterfinals of the French Open in 2011.

On the women’s side, two American women advanced to the round of 16. Like the men, there was an upset as Alison Riske of Pittsburgh, PA upset 13th ranked Belinda Bencic of Switzerland, 4-6, 6-4, 6-4. Like Sandgren, Riske is ranked outside the top 50 at 55th. The other American woman to advance was the great Serena Williams. The 11th seed from Saginaw, MI did not take long to beat Julia Georges of Germany, 6-3, 6-4. Williams has now advanced to the fourth round of Wimbledon for the 16th time. She was victorious in 2002, 2003, 2009, 2010, 2012, 2015 and 2016.

On Monday in the round of 16, Williams will play Carla Suarez Navarro of Spain, the 30th seed, and Riske will play the number one ranked Ashleigh Barty of Australia. The other American woman left in the draw is Coco Gauff, who will play the 2018 French Open champion Simona Halep of Romania. In men’s fourth round action, Querrey and Sandgren will play against each other.