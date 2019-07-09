3 Reasons Why Australia can defend their title

Things have gone downhill for Australia after their 2015 World cup victory. The ill-famed ball tampering scandal weighed on the Australian cricket team. Their two key players “David Warner” and “Steven Smith” got banned for one year. They recently experienced hardship in One Day International as England defeated them in 5 tournaments one after another that led them to their new low in ICC ODI rankings.

Their recent 16 defeats out of 18 is not a good sign for the world cup champions, due to constant poor performance they got placed at 6th position in ICC ODI ranking. However, Australian cricket team has always been known for their outstanding performance in cricket and the only team which holds record of winning 5 world cups. They won in every continent wherever cricket is played. They played 7 final matches, won 5 and lost 2. Their peculiar strategies and devoted team members can make everything possible.

ODI ranking doesn’t matter to Aussies as they know only team performance matters throughout the tournament. Their two important players “David Warner” and Steven Smith” have come back into the team and blowing everyone’s mind with their performances. They can sail out their team from troubled situations they are stuck in.

Lets’ have a glimpse on the key elements which can let Australian team defend their title –

Their deadly fast bowling attack:

Australia has always been known for its lethal fast bowling attacks. They are blessed with fast bowlers who can blow anyone’s stumps. Bowlers like Pat Cummins, Mitchell Aaron Starc, Billy Stanlake and Josh Hazlewood are well known for pace bowling. They bowl in such a fashion that causes the batsman to make a mistake. Australia is the first team that got selected for semifinals with highest points till now. Their mortal bowling style can be proved as a major winning element in this season.

Return of The Personages:

“David Warener” is a destructive opening batsman who made impeccable return in IPL 2019. He can solely win the match for the team if he stays on the pitch for just half an hour. He is ranked 6th in the list of top test batsmen in the world.

“Steven Smith” is a middle order batsman who provides stability to the team, when required. In the initial phase of international career, Smith played as a bowling all-rounder. However, he took a pause from international cricket to focus on his batting. He returned in 2013 in a test match against India. At the beginning, he took some time to fit in the role of full time batsman later he proved as a run machine for the Aussies.

Their return boosted the batting lineup of Australia which has been otherwise fragile

Potential to raise their game:

The Australian cricket team has prominent history of the glorious victories of all time. It was famously said that you can’t predict the win of the team playing against Australia until the last match of the ball is bowled. The Aussies keep themselves calm at big cricket events and follow peculiar strategies that can’t be fragile by the opponents. Considering all the internal as well as eternal factors, it seems that Australia will defend their title this time.

Gilchrist says – “Australia will defend their title”

Adam Craig Gilchrist is an Australian cricket commentator, former International cricketer and captain of Australian national cricket team says that Australia will defend their title.

“Certainly on paper they are as competitive as anyone with the names that are there now. Obviously there’s confidence there. I just like what I’m seeing and five out of 12 world cups have come this way so I can’t see any reason why we can’t win another one,” Gilchrist Said.

Apart from that, Adam Gilchrist mentioned – it is not because of the five titles that they have won, so they will win another World Cup. However, he spotlighted on the recent performances and said that they have the potential and the team looks stable as well.

Conclusion:

There’s higher chance for Australia to win this world cup as they are the first one to enter semifinals with highest points. Secondly their big boys are back in team and playing destructively in every match. They have got a chance to apologize for the distressing sandpaper gate, so they will leave no mistake in defending their title. They performed marvelously in IPL and proved themselves as a valuable asset to their teams. Again they are making place in the hearts of Australian audience by performing well for their team. Addition of these two key players in the team has made their batting lineup so strong and on the other hand their fast attacking bowlers are not letting any batsmen to stand on the pitch more than few minutes. So their chances of winning 2019 world cup are more.

