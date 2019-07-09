4k to Watch India vs New Zealand Reddit live stream online

It’s time for India vs New Zealand World Cup match. We have the Semifinal on 9th July 2019 starting from 3 pm IST. The squad for the Reddit series against New Zealand is announced on Monday. India is scheduled to play two Reddit games, which starts from the 24th of February 2019 in Dr. YS Rajasekhara Reddy Cricket Stadium, Vishakhapatnam. The next matches will be played on the 27th of February in M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. New Zealand will be looking to salvage some pride, as they could not make the most out of their home advantage in the ODI series.

MS Dhoni makes his return as the wicketkeeper, who will be the most talked about player, selected in the side after being sidelined against the west indies and New Zealand. The selectors are looking for a backup to MS Dhoni. As a result, Rishabh pant and Dinesh Kartik are picked. For the Kiwis, Martin Guptill has been ruled out after not recovering in time from the back injury. Jimmy Neesham will play in his place in the squad. The all-rounder also featured in the final two ODIs against India. Unfortunately, Guptill unavailability for will be a significant loss for the hosts in the Reddit series, which will be very condensed with three games in 5 days.

Event: India vs New Zealand T20

Time: 3 PM IST

Location: M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

TV Channel: Star Sports

There aren’t many ways to watch live cricket via streaming for the fans in the U.S., But if you are a die-hard cricket fan and want to watch the Reddit matches between India and New Zealand, then you can watch them by live streaming online.

Some of the Service providers have the rights to telecast the Reddit matches, where the cricket lovers can enjoy all the matches, and the Reddit series being played between India Vs. New Zealand.

Here are the best options to watch India Vs. New Zealand Reddit cricket series online.

India vs New Zealand Reddit Live Streaming Free

If you are done with all the paid options to watch India vs New Zealand live stream online, Reddit is one free one. Yes, with Reddit, you don’t need to spend anything, and the requirements are a basic one.

Here, you will need an internet connection, a compatible device, and a faster net connection. After this, you will need to sign up for Reddit and go into the Subreddit section.

In Subreddit search for the ones that offer streaming links related to cricket. Here, you will need to invest your time to get the very best streaming links.

Also, if you have got friends on Reddit who are equally passionate about cricket, you can ask them for the links.

HOTSTAR

Hotstar telecasts live matches of the Reddit series between India Vs. New Zealand. It also streams many Indian shows, live sports, and movies. The content is featured in 8 different languages such as Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Bengali, Punjabi, Kannada and Malayalam.

The service has an annual subscription for $99.99, which will offer its viewers access to the entire entertainment library and cricket all year.

WILLOW TV

The Willow TV is a 24/7 live cricket channel in the Canada and USA. The American pay sports channel telecasts the live India Vs. New Zealand Reddit matches.

Willow TV can be subscribed for a charge of 9.99 dollars a month, and it does not have a trial period. Willow TV can be watched on the digital devices.

ESPN+

ESPN+ is the newest streaming service provided by ESPN. The live matches of the Reddit series between India and New Zealand are telecast on the existing ESPN app. The channel is compatible with Android smartphones, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Fire TVs, Fire Tablets, iPhones, and iPads.

It also watched through web browsers, on any computer. You can subscribe to ESPN+ at a monthly charge of 4.99 dollars and can cancel the subscription at any time.

Now TV

Now TV is a fantastic entertainment channel provided on Viewers terms. It has absolutely no contract and subscription can be canceled at any time.

All you need to do to watch India Vs. New Zealand Reddit Series is to sign up and watch on any of your smart devices. The Subscription charge is 59.50 dollars. It has a 14-day free trial.

How to watch India vs New Zealand Reddit on Mobiles

Hotstar app is available on all devices. Just download the official app of Hotstar through Playstore or Apple store for iOS users. You can watch all three Reddit matches live on your mobiles. Airtel users can download Airtel TV app to watch the game. Jio users can go on with JioTV app which is also available on all devices.

India vs New Zealand Reddit team squad

Let’s check out the squad of India and New Zealand for the Reddit series starting from 6th February 2019.

India Squad

Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Lokesh Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni, Krunal Pandya, Vijay Shankar, Siddarth Kaul, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mayank Markande.

New Zealand Squad

Aaron Finch(c), Alex Carey, Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, D Arcy Short, Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Peter Handscomb, Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Lyon, Ashton Turner, Adam Zampa