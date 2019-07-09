Catch a Cub's Game During Your Next Visit to Chicago

There is no doubt that Chicago is one of America’s best sports town. One of the most fun ways to experience the vibrant culture of the Windy City is to attend a Chicago Cubs baseball game. This iconic team is a staple of the landscape of Chicago. (That is, if you’re not a White Sox fan.) Here is all that you need to know before you plan your trek to Wrigley Field:

EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW

Built in 1914, no trip to Chicago is complete without visiting the famous Wrigley Field. Because parking is sparse and costly, it is recommended to take public transportation to Wrigley Field. The venue is served by Metra Trains, Pace shuttle buses, and the vast network of Chicago Transit Authority (CTA) buses and trains.

Single game tickets are limited so it is advised to buy your tickets in advance of the game for best seat selection. Prices vary depending on the opponent, day of the week, and seats. Visitors can snag tickets for as little as $20 or choose to pay hundreds of dollars for premium club seats. Be sure to check the online schedule for various special events and promotions held throughout the season. In addition to checking out a game, you can also purchase tickets for a behind the scenes tour of this legendary ballpark. If tickets are sold out for the game you want to see, you can always try an aftermarket vendor like a SeatGeek or StubHub.

WHERE TO STAY

There are a number of places to stay within close proximity to Wrigley Field. If you are looking for hotels near downtown Chicago with free parking, be sure to consider the Hyatt Regency Chicago. Located near the famed Riverwalk, this premium hotel is a perfect jumping off point for the city’s most popular attractions. The modern guestrooms offer a myriad of stunning skyline, Lake Michigan, and Chicago River views.

Or choose The Wheelhouse Hotel, located within walking distance of Wrigley Field. This chic boutique hotel features a rooftop bar, pizza restaurant, and trendy decor. If shopping is your passion, be sure to consider the Sofitel Chicago Magnificent Mile, located just steps from the area’s most vibrant shopping scene. This elegant hotel boasts a fine French restaurant, bold cocktail bar, and expertly appointed guestrooms.

WHAT TO EAT

The Chicago restaurant scene must not be missed. Your first stop should be one of Chicago’s patented pizza restaurants. Regardless of if you choose Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria, Giordano’s, or Pizzeria Uno, you will be in for a treat when you sink your teeth into the famous deep-dish pies. Be sure not to miss a classic Italian beef sandwich from Portillo’s. And as hard as it is, you should save room for dessert; washing down the messy sandwich goodness with a chocolate cake shake is the perfect sweet ending.

Because Chicago is a melting pot of cultures that thrives on its vast immigrant history, it is no wonder that the city boasts a bevy of ethnic cuisines. A rich Italian culture delivers some of the best authentic restaurants in the country. Opened in 1927, the Italian Village is an amazing place to sample some of the city’s best Italian specialties. Located in downtown Chicago, this venue features three distinct restaurants, each featuring its own unique menu, special offerings, and ambiance. You cannot go wrong with any of the choices at the Italian Village. Cheers!