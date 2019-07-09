MMA Manifesto

Dana White's Contender Series: Season 3, Week 3 Fighter Salaries

July 9, 2019

Season three, episode three of Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series went down tonight in Las Vegas – here are the fighter payouts, released by the Nevada State Athletic Commission.

 

Joseph Solecki:   $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)

Antonio Trocoli:  $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)

Hunter Azure:  $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)

Maki Pitolo:  $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)

Jonathan Pearce:   $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)

Jesse Wallace:   $5,000

Kenneth Bergh:   $5,000

Chris Ocon:   $5,000

Justin Sumter:   $5,000

Jacob Rosales:   $5,000

 

 

 

 

