Dana White's Contender Series: Season 3, Week 3 Results

Dana White’s Contender Series – Season 3, Week 3
July 9, 2019
UFC APEX
Las Vegas, Nevada
DWTNCS Season 3, Week 3 Results
Main Card (ESPN+ – 8:00 pm Eastern)
Lightweights:
Jesse Wallace (5-1) vs Joe Solecki (6-2)
Light Heavyweights:
Antonio Trocoli (11-3) vs Kenneth Bergh (6-0)
Bantamweights:
Chris Ocon (2-0) vs Hunter Azure (6-0)
Middleweights:
Maki Pitolo (10-4) vs Justin Sumter (7-2)
Lightweights:
Jonathan Pearce (6-3) *** WINNER VIA TKO PUNCHES ROUND 3 (1:50)
vs Jacob Rosales (10-4)
